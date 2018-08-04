Nissan to Launch its First Global Digital Hub in India
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Kerala to establish a new global center for digital operations in India. The Nissan Digital Hub will be the first of a number of software and information technology development centers in Asia, Europe and North America. These will comprehensively transform Nissan’s business by placing digital technology at the heart of key operations and services. The hubs will allow Nissan to provide best-in-class user experiences, product development capabilities, security and connectivity as the automotive industry evolves, with growing use of autonomous, connected and electric vehicle technology, the company said. Once fully operational, it will provide a range of in-house services to strengthen Nissan’s digital capabilities in India and other global markets.
“The new Digital Hub in Kerala will serve as an important engine to drive Nissan’s global digital transformation,” said Tony Thomas, corporate VP and chief information officer at Nissan. Added Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: “This landmark announcement marks the arrival of the first global brand to Kerala. The center brings a great opportunity for both Nissan and the region. It will not only provide Nissan access to a skilled and dedicated workforce but also allow Kerala to showcase its significant potential as a base for global business."
Reliance Industries to Acquire Radisys
Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, and Reliance Industries Limited, India’s largest private sector company, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Reliance will acquire Radisys for $1.72 per share in cash. Radisys is a leader in providing open telecom solutions to service providers worldwide. Headquartered in Hillsboro, Ore., Radisys has nearly 600 employees with an engineering team based out of Bangalore, India, and sales and support offices globally. Radisys delivers value to service providers and telecom equipment vendors by providing disruptive open-centric software, hardware and service capabilities that enable the migration to next-generation network topologies. “Reliance and Jio have been disrupting legacy business models and establishing new global benchmarks. Radisys’ top-class management and engineering team offer Reliance rapid innovation and solution development expertise globally, which complements our work towards software-centric disaggregated networks and platforms, enhancing the value to customers across consumer and enterprise segments,” said Akash Ambani, director of Reliance Jio. “This acquisition further accelerates Jio’s global innovation and technology leadership in the areas of 5G, IOT and open source architecture adoption.”
Silverline’s Gireesh Sonnad Named a Glassdoor Top CEO
Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, announced today its CEO Gireesh Sonnad has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2018 in the U.S. SMB category. Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., the Indian American executive received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Silverline employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.
“I am honored to receive this award and am truly humbled by the Silverline team for their trust and recognition,” said Sonnad. “The team’s talent and enthusiasm inspires me every day to be a better leader. Together, we have built a company with an incredible employee experience and a place we all love working at each and every day.”
Volkswagen to Make $1.15 Billion Gamble on India
Volkswagen recently announced that it will make a second attempt at investing in India, saying its “India 2.0 project,” will provide 1 billion Euro between 2019 and 2022 to reboot its business in the subcontinent. The re-entry will be spearheaded by group company Skoda Auto, which will design and develop new models in India, starting with a mid-sized sport utility vehicle to be launched in 2020, according to a Quartz report. “To ensure the products are perfectly suited to the Indian market, Skoda Auto will set up an engineering center in the country,” the Volkswagen Group said in a press release. Besides the engineering design and development center in Maharashtra’s Pune, which will have about 250 engineers, the group plans to boost capacities at its existing plants in Pune and Aurangabad. Overall, the project will generate between 4,000 and 5,000 new jobs at the group’s two facilities. By 2025, it hopes to corner around 5 percent market share in the country, the report said.
Binaytara Partners with Remgopalpur in Nepal
The Binaytara Foundation, an international health nonprofit based in Washington, has partnered with the city of Ramgopalpur in Nepal to establish the region’s first public comprehensive cancer center, which will serve about 20,000 patients annually from Nepal and its neighbor India. The center, to be located in Nepal’s Province No. 2, is desperately needed in the region as it currently lacks access to state-of-the-art cancer care. “Many patients would hardly visit a doctor,” he said. “There aren’t adequate cancer services in the region,” said Binaytara Foundation president Dr. Binay Shah said. The first steps will be establishing preventive oncology services, and hospice and palliative care. By the end of 2018, the goal is to establish a high-quality laboratory and radiology services. A doctor has already been hired to manage the hospice and palliative care program.
Samsung Factory Opens Outside of New Delhi
South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently visited India to open the world’s largest smartphone factory with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new Samsung factory is situated just outside New Delhi and was built to satisfy the growing demand in the country for smartphone devices. According to IDC in February this year, India saw a 14 percent annual growth in smartphone sales totaling 124 million units in 2017. IDC researchers pointed out that this means India has the fastest growing smartphone market among the top 20 smartphone markets globally, according to reports. According to the South China Morning Post, India has attracted $62 billion of direct foreign investment in the last year, which is its highest ever. The new factory will be able to produce 120 million smartphones every year and will make devices from across the whole of Samsung’s range of products including budget devices and the flagship models. India is currently the second-largest smartphone market after China, in 2016 there were about 360 million smartphone users, and by 2021 there are expected to be 780 million, reports said.
