Ordway Raises $2.5 Million to Relieve Billing Pains
Ordway, a billing and revenue automation platform for growing companies, announced that Lerer Hippeau, Founder Collective, Middleland Capital and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund are investing $2.5 million in the company to scale its operations. Led by Sameer Gulati, an Indian American SaaS veteran at the epicenter of billing and ERP systems’ evolution for the past 18 years, Ordway is transforming how organizations can more efficiently handle billing for their most complex customers. Ordway enables organizations to implement a billing and revenue automation platform without costly implementation or complex customization. It provides an organization the flexibility to design a system that serves the full range of its customers from the most basic subscription transaction to overwhelmingly elaborate billing cycles. Washington, D.C.-based CEO Gulati’s vision is to build a powerful billing and finance platform that simplifies customer relationships for growing companies. “Ordway is leading a movement to simplify increasingly complex billing and finance operations for growing companies,” said Gulati. “We’re filling a massive gap in the market where companies quickly outgrow point solutions, but don’t want the overhead associated with larger vendors in the billing management space. Today's investment validates our powerful billing and revenue automation platform that simplifies customer relationships for growing companies. It will also allow us to execute on our vision and scale more rapidly.” Since its founding, the Ordway platform has grown to serve a diverse range of organizations in the real estate, tourism, restaurant, and healthcare industries including companies like ListReports, Aspire, Spotluck, and Klara.
SmartAsset Raises $28 Million in Series C Funding
SmartAsset, one of the Internet’s most-viewed financial technology companies, helping people make smarter financial decisions, has raised $28 million in Series C funding. The new investment comes from Focus Financial Partners, Javelin Venture Partners, TTV Capital, IA Capital and Citi Ventures, among others. This increases the total funding in the company to more than $51 million. SmartAsset plans to use the funding to further grow its audience, as well as expand its fast growing SmartAdvisor platform, which matches consumers to financial advisors. “This investment will accelerate our mission of becoming the web’s premier resource for personal finance tools and content. In doing so, SmartAsset will become the largest marketplace for investors trying to find financial advisors and advisors trying to meet new prospective clients,” said CEO and Co-Founder Michael Carvin. “We could not be happier to have the support of new and existing investors, bringing with them the expertise and acumen needed for us to accelerate our growth.” Added Focus Financial Partners founder Rajini Kodialam, “Financial advisers currently have no reliable, easy-to-use digital channels to grow their business. We see a tremendous opportunity for SmartAsset to create the web’s first digital platform to help advisors add new clients in a profitable and scalable fashion.”
American Eagle Outfitters Launched in India
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail plans to open 25-30 stores of American Eagle Outfitters brand in India. The firm launched the international mid-to-premium brand in the country. According to the company, the planned stores will be opened in the next three years and that the brand will be positioned in the mid-to-premium segment. "The brand is targeted at customers aged between 15 and 27 years and this is a very big market size," ABFRl's president of international business Sathyajit Radhakrishnan said in an IANS report. "We plan to open up 25-30 stores in India in the next three years with an average of one store a month for the next three years." However, the company did not disclose its investment projections. But industry estimates place the investment required for setting up of a single standalone store at around Rs 1.5 crore, according to IANS.
India's JSW Invests $500M to Upgrade US Steel Mill
JSW Steel will spend up to $500 million to upgrade a newly acquired U.S. steel mill, expanding the Indian company's presence in the country amid trade tensions that have seen India raise tariffs on American exports, Nikkei Asian Review reported. The fresh outlays will modernize Acero Junction, located in Ohio. The move lifts JSW's recent U.S. investments to $1 billion. "It is our intention to further augment our capacity in Acero Junction over the next few years ... to take the combined capacity of JSW USA to 4 million tons per annum, which will be 100 percent American melted and manufactured," said Parth Jindal, director of JSW's U.S. unit.
The newly acquired electric arc furnace facility will produce hot-rolled coil and other steel for heavy industries in the U.S. such as energy, petrochemicals and defense, while also serving JSW's expansion in other markets, according to a statement. JSW Steel, which currently possesses 18 million tons of capacity worldwide, looks to create around 1,000 jobs in the U.S. with its investments, news provider CNBC said.
InvolveSoft Raises $2.5M for Employee Community, Volunteer Platform
InvolveSoft, a community engagement software vendor, landed $2.5 million in funding in a round led by Bonfire Ventures. The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company will use the funds to build on its SaaS application technology, expand sales channels and grow its already-unmatched volume of volunteer event content. “Millennials are driving a huge shift in the way we think about hiring and retaining employees,” said Gaurav Bhattacharya, InvolveSoft CEO and co-founder. “Finding exceptional tools to easily engage employees and contribute to the community are now First Order priorities. We’re excited to support the evolution of business values while doing good across thousands of causes and communities.” The company launched its flagship Corporate Volunteer platform in early 2017 to accelerated sales success. It has since added Corporate Event Management and enhanced Business Intelligence tools. InvolveSoft’s co-founders, Gaurav Bhattacharya and Saumya Bhatnagar, are on their second, successful mission-driven startup. They founded a software company that identified and reduced instances of female birth cessation across northern India. That company had a successful exit and regional governments now mandate use of the tool. In addition to the two co-founders, InvolveSoft has attracted senior entrepreneurial talent with experience in Human Resource Solutions and high-growth SaaS companies.
