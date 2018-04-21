Tencent Leads Gaana's $115M Funding Round
Chinese Internet conglomerate Tencent is leading a $115 million round of funding into music streaming service Gaana. Gaana, which has more than 60 million monthly active users and competes with Saavn, Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music, among others, will use the funds on technology developments, particularly focusing on AI to personalize music experiences for consumers. “Music streaming is the future of music consumption globally, and in India, we are only 10% of the way towards building a business useful for 500 million Indians,” said Prashan Agarwal, CEO of Gaana. Gaana aims to cross 200 million active users in three years. The company has invested in products such as Gaana Social, which recommends songs based on what friends and family are listening. It has also introduced Gaana Originals, one of the biggest platforms in the country for launching non-film music with more than 100 million playouts.
CA to Send Election Info through Nextdoor
Five California counties have adopted a voting act that will allow them to switch how they handle elections. Within those counties, voters will have more choices in how they cast their ballots. And now California's Secretary of State has announced that residents of those counties will also start to get election information through Nextdoor, the social network for neighborhoods, engadget.com reported. The counties participating are Madera, Napa, Nevada, Sacramento and San Mateo and voters in those regions will be able to receive messages through Nextdoor regarding election deadline reminders, the location of voting centers in their county and changes about upcoming elections. Nextdoor CEO Nirav Tolia said, "Voting is a critical part of the citizen engagement required to build strong communities, and Nextdoor is increasingly the forum for neighbors across the nation to engage with each other regarding pressing local policy issues and to connect with their local officials. As California's election process evolves to meet the needs of the voters, we look forward to partnering with the Secretary of State's office to help educate the public about the process of democracy,” the Indian American executive said.
Starbucks Partners with Malala Fund
More than 130 million young women and girls around the world do not have the opportunity to go to primary or secondary school, representing a generation of young people with limited ability to access economic opportunities, create their own livelihoods, and become leaders in their communities. In many rural, remote communities around the world, that challenge is made exponentially worse by poverty, conflict, and gender inequality. Recognizing this global crisis – and the opportunity to drive long-term impact and social change – the Starbucks Foundation announced a multi-year investment and partnership strategy aimed at empowering at least 250,000 women and families in coffee, tea and cocoa growing communities globally by 2025. To launch this effort, the foundation unveiled a new global partnership with Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai's organization, Malala Fund, towards a shared vision that an investment in young women and families can have a transformative impact on communities. Through this partnership, Malala Fund will work with Starbucks to promote girls’ education and expand leadership opportunities for young women in coffee and tea growing communities in India and Latin America. "I want to thank Starbucks for believing in my dream of a world where girls can choose their own future. With their support, Malala Fund will help educators and activists in developing countries get more girls in school," Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Laureate and co-founder of Malala Fund.
Siemens Donates for New Tech Lab
Siemens Corp., the United States subsidiary of the German industrial automation giant Siemens AG, has given $75,000 in cash, hardware and software to Lawrence Technological University. The university will use the donation to equip a new laboratory for its industrial engineering programs. “Like Lawrence Technological University, we see the great potential growth in high-tech manufacturing jobs in the United States,” said Raj Batra, president, Siemens Digital Factory, U.S. “And we also see the need to close the skills gaps and make a positive impact on workforce development.” Batra is a 1990 LTU graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He received the university’s Alumni Achievement Award in May 2017. He said the donation is part of an ongoing effort by Siemens to address the growing workforce skills gap, as well as provide new pathways to the middle class in manufacturing employment.
Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal with Disney India
Online video streaming service Amazon Prime Video announced a content deal with Indian movie production and distribution company Disney India, the Indian arm of American conglomerate Walt Disney Co. The collaboration makes Amazon Prime Video the streaming home for seven brand new upcoming international titles from Marvel and ABC, both of which are Disney properties, according to a LiveMint report. These shows will be available to Prime members in India immediately after they premiere in the U.S. The seven shows include four new Marvel series. Additionally, Prime members can watch complete seasons of their favorite international hit series, including “Desperate Housewives,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” “Castle,” “Scandal” and “Scrubs.” “We are elated to bring quality content from Marvel and ABC to our Prime members. Whether it’s binging on past seasons of an old favorite or discovering your new favorite show, we believe that everyone will find something to enjoy,” said Vijay Subramaniam, director of content at Amazon Prime Video India, in a statement. Amazon Prime Video, which was launched in India in January 2017, has so far focused on acquiring premium movie content—Bollywood as well as regional besides creating originals in local Indian languages, the report said.
Facebook Eases Access for Female Entrepreneurs
Facebook recently launched practical tools for professional women "who are leading the way in their communities," according to a Mashable report. The social media giant launched a new Community Finder tool for its #SheMeansBusiness program, which will connect female entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses in 23 countries, including the U.S. and India, among others. Originally launched in 2016, and supported by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's Lean In organization, the program is meant to help professional women share advice and resources in order to develop their businesses, the report said. Alongside practical advice on creating Facebook ads and such, there are recommended Facebook Blueprint business courses and profiles of successful female entrepreneurs already on the site, with video interviews and links to their businesses, it added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.