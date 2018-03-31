Vinayaka Mission Signs MoU to Produce Nano Sensors
Salem, Mass., based Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with U.S.-based Global Institute of Nanotechnology to produce low-cost nano sensors for diagnosis and preventive care. Vijay K. Varadan, Indian American co-founder and CTO at Nanowear Inc. and director at the Global Institute of Nanotechnology in engineering and medicine, has come up with indigenous technologies that will measure health parameters such as ECG, heart rate, blood pressure and wireless brain-machine interface that can be used for diagnosing autism and sleep disorder, it said. Fabric such as bedsheets and undergarments embedded with nano sensors measure various parameters and the data is transmitted to cloud through smartphones. The USFDA approved product costs $400. Researchers and medical fraternity will work together at the Aarupadai Veedu Institute of Technology run by the foundation to find a cost-effective solution, it said. The foundation will also set up mobile clinics at its four hospitals in Puducherry and Salem to conduct clinical trials.
Sumedha Sharma Receives Peace Scholarship
Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter CR presented Sumedha Sharma with an International Peace Scholarship for the year 2017-2018. Sumedha is a SPEA master’s student at Indiana University from India. The IPS scholarship recipients may receive up to $12,500 in scholarship money. Sharma is a research assistant at the university's School of Public and Environmental Affairs. She earned a bachelor's in economics from Delhi University and a master's in environment and development studies from Ambedkar University, and is pursuing a master's at Indiana. She has had stints at the Public Health Foundation of India, the Centre for Environment Education and the Energy Systems Network, as well as Indiana University.
Shilpa Samant Named Intern of Year
Shilpa Samant, a University of Arkansas food science doctoral student, has been named the 2017 outstanding intern by the W.K. Kellogg Co. Samant, a student in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, completed a six-month internship at W.K. Kellogg Institute for Food and Nutrition Research at the company headquarters in Battle Creek, Mich. Samant, who is from Mumbai, has been awarded Kellogg's 2017 Liz Gillis Intern Memorial Scholarship. Her primary project was to develop a technique to measure emotional responses to Kellogg products using different types of descriptors. She also had a variety of experiences working with personnel at various levels of the company, including serving as business unit support for different projects which involved working with product development, marketing and insights teams. While learning the industrial application of sensory science, Samant also gained hands-on experience in leading qualitative consumer focus groups and interacted with other interns as a member of a product development team that created a novel food product. She also further developed her professional network through attending various training workshops. She earned her bachelor's degree in food engineering and technology from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai. She earned her master's degree in food science from the UofA in 2015. Her doctoral focus is on sensory science. Her dissertation topic focuses on developing a methodology for predicting consumer preference and behavior toward beverages.
Vivek Gupta Among Most Influential Leaders
Mastech Digital's president and CEO Vivek Gupta has been named to the list of '2018 Most Influential Leaders of the Staffing Industry' by Staffing Industry Analysts. The list recognizes top 100 leaders across North America within the $145 billion staffing industry whose innovative efforts and dedication to the human capital cause have made a significant difference to the sector over the past twelve months. Gupta's recognition comes for his forward-thinking mindset and commitment to organizational development and growth, and this honor has been bestowed upon him for the second year in a row. "I am flattered to be named among the 100 most influential leaders in the staffing industry once again. We took great strides in 2017 to evolve Mastech Digital into a digital transformation services company. I am happy that those efforts are bearing fruit, and this recognition is testimony to our endeavors," Gupta said.
Marlabs Inaugurates New Innovation Studio
Marlabs Inc., a next-gen innovation company that specializes in providing 360-degree digital transformation frameworks, announced the inauguration of its new facility in Kochi, India. Spread across 12,000 square feet, this facility will exclusively focus on IoT innovation and ML solutions. V.J. Kurian, managing director of Cochin International Airport Ltd., said, "Marlabs has been extremely successful and I was quite impressed by their innovation studio (lab). After seeing this I feel very confident that technology is going to make our lives simpler and more networked. We are very proud that Siby has started the center here in Kochi." Added Siby Vadakekkara, chairman and CEO of Marlabs: "We are seeing exciting growth in IoT, IoP and machine learning use-cases that are driving disruption in the supply chain of industries like life sciences, healthcare and financial services. With the advent of 5G, our new office in Kochi will play a vital role in accelerating transformation in these industries." Marlabs CFO Salil Ravindran noted, "We believe in breeding innovation within the company, as much as we focus on delivering innovative solutions to our clients. Expanding in Kochi is part of our inclusive innovation drive. We are extremely happy with the talent available in the region and confident of delivering higher value to our global customers at optimal costs and expanded digital capabilities in the region."
THB Nets $2.1M in Funding
Gurugram-based healthcare analytics startup THB (Technology | Healthcare | Big Data Analytics) has raised $2.1 million funding from Blume Ventures and HealthQuad. In addition, some strategic healthcare veterans and business leaders from India and U.S., also pooled in funds in this round, as per the company’s official statement. “We are excited about the journey ahead. We have partnered with some of the leading healthcare providers in the country to drive clinical intelligence, and have a strong set of investors and mentors supporting us in the path ahead. With Blume and HealthQuad onboard in the current round, and a series of industry experts as mentors, there is a lot of work to be done," co-founder Akash Khurana said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.