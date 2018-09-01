• OGSystems, a leader in technology innovation for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, announced the recent promotion of executive partners Aarish Gokaldas to chief growth officer. Prior to his CGO appointment, Gokaldas served as the executive partner responsible for developing and advancing OGS initiatives within its core markets of ISR engineering, intelligence and security operations, and geospatial analytics. The Indian American holds a bachelor’s in international affairs from Georgetown University and a master’s in international security from the Georgetown Security Studies Program.
• Clarizen announced that Naresh Shanker, the former chief information officer of HP, has joined its board of directors. As HP’s CIO, Shanker led the company’s global IT strategy and operations. He maintained that role following the company’s 2014 split into two separate entities - HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Before joining HP, Shanker was VP and CIO for Palm Inc. Previously, he was responsible for managing Agilent Technologies’ enterprise business solutions organization.
• Voya Financial Inc. named Raj Badhwar senior VP and chief information security officer. Badhwar most recently was global head of information security for AIG. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from George Washington University with a master’s in information systems technology and holds a bachelor’s in electrical and electronics engineering from Karnatak University.
• Pratham USA announced that artist and philanthropist lla Paliwal has been appointed to its board of directors. Paliwal has performed at several renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, the Dubai World Trade Centre, and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai. In addition, she works with local organizations to promote Indian classical music in the U.S. She earned a B.A. in English, economics, music and fine arts from Dayalbagh University, Agra, and an M.A. in fine arts from Agra University.
• Clearwater Analytics named Sandeep Sahai CEO. Sahai has served on Clearwater’s Board of Directors since September 2016 and has been the executive chairman since March of this year. He has been an operating partner with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe since 2014. Prior to that, he served as the president and CEO of Headstrong, a leading consulting and solutions company focused on the financial markets that operated in 18 countries and had close to 10,000 employees. He was a founder and partner of the consulting firm TechSpan that merged with Headstrong in 2003.
• Moda Operandi, an online luxury retailer to provide consumers access to full collections straight from the runway, named Ganesh Srivats CEO. Srivats comes to Moda Operandi from Tesla, where he was the VP in charge of developing the North America and EMEA markets, as well as worldwide responsibilities for Tesla.com, digital products, marketing and other factory-to-consumer activities. Prior to joining Tesla, Srivats spent 10 years at Burberry.
• Epizyme Inc., a clinical-stage company developing novel epigenetic therapies, named Dr. Shefali Agarwal chief medical officer. Agarwal most recently served as chief medical officer at SQZ Biotech. She has also held leadership positions at Curis and Tesaro. She is a graduate of Karnataka University’s Mahadevappa Rampure Medical School, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Baltimore’s Merrick School of Business.
