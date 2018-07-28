• Security Innovation, a pioneer in software security assessment and training, announced that Akshay Mathur has joined the company as business development director for India. Mathur has more than 15 years of sales and professional leadership, including key engagements with digital innovation firm Sourcebits, cyber security startup Uniken and leading Indian system integrator Vitage Systems. The Indian American executive started his career with Dell and has also been associated with the tech training company Kiona Software.
• Honeywell named Vimal Kapur president and CEO of building technologies. Kapur, a long-time company leader with an established track record of success within Honeywell Process Solutions, as well as business units within building technologies, will also oversee Honeywell's Homes business. Previously, Kapur served as VP/GM of the advanced solutions line of business for HPS. Kapur has held several other key leadership positions during his 29 years at Honeywell. Kapur graduated from Thapar Institute of Engineering in Patiala, India, as an electronics engineer with a specialization in instrumentation.
• Ellie Mae, a leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, announced that Vikas Rao, VP of product management, has been selected as Rising Stars by HousingWire Magazine. Rao was recognized for his leadership in defining the product strategy for Ellie Mae’s next generation of technology that powers the Encompass NG Lending Platform. He led the design and release of Encompass Developer Connect solution, the portal into the Encompass NG Lending Platform that provides developers with documentation and tools to support Ellie Mae’s Application Programming Interfaces to extend Ellie Mae’s Encompass. Rao is currently focused on the development of Encompass Loan Officer Connect.
• Memorial Hermann Health System has named Indian American Malisha Patel as the new senior VP and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospitals, effective Aug. 1. Patel joined Memorial Hermann in 2007 and has previously served as VP of operations for both Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and Memorial Hermann Southwest. Prior to joining Memorial Hermann, Patel held positions with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Dallas as well as with Tenet Healthcare. She earned her bachelor’s from The University of Texas at Austin and her master’s from Trinity University.
• Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation named Aninda DasGupta senior VP of international. DasGupta will also serve as chairman and president of A. O. Smith Holdings SRL. DasGupta joins A. O. Smith after working the last six years at OSRAM GmbH, one of the world's largest lighting companies. He has also held general management and sales/marketing leadership positions at DMC Worldwide, IndoSino Group, Harvard International Plc, Flextronics and Royal Philips N.V. DasGupta earned a bachelor's from MS University of Baroda, India, and master’s and MBA degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Kellogg-HKUST at Northwestern University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
• Tariq Premji, the younger son of Wipro czar Azim Premji, has been appointed a director on the board of Wipro Enterprises, the consumer care and lighting arm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.