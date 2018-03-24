• Cardinal Health named Akhil Johri, executive VP and CFO of United Technologies, to the Cardinal Health board and the board's Audit Committee. Johri has served as executive VP and CFO of United Technologies since January 2015. He returned to United Technologies after serving as Chief Financial Officer for Pall Corporation. Prior to Pall Corporation, Johri spent 26 years at United Technologies in various executive positions of increasing responsibility. Johri is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and is a Chartered Accountant from India.
• Chandra Mallampalli, Westmont College professor of history, was formally installed as the new Fletcher Jones Foundation professor in the social sciences during a full-regalia ceremony. Mallampalli has taught at Westmont since 2001. The Fletcher Jones Foundation created the chair to rotate among deserving faculty within the social science division, Westmont said. The Indian American professor earned a doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He focuses his research at the intersection of religion, law and society in colonial India. He conducted research in India and the U.K. with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities for his book, Race, Religion and Law in Colonial India.
• Black Cactus Global announced that Dr. Kancherla Pruthvinath has joined the Board of Directors. Pruthvinath is a medical doctor and holds a master's degree in hospital administration with a concentration in technology and cyber security. He is director of Gleneagles Global Hospitals Group of India, which operates multi-organ transplant facilities in four major metropolitan areas in India.
• Airgain Inc. announced the appointment of Anil Doradla as CFO. Prior to Airgain, Doradla served as an equity research analyst at William Blair & Company. He also previously worked with the equity research groups at Deutsche Bank and Caris & Company. Prior to working on Wall Street, he held a variety of strategic and engineering roles at SBC Labs and LCC International Inc. Doradla holds a master of science degree from Virginia Tech and an M.B.A. from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.
• Acceleron Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of TGF-beta therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, announced the appointment of commercial industry leader Sujay Kango as chief commercial officer. Kango has led multiple global product launches, including Kyprolis and Remicade, built commercial teams and also served in collaboration leadership roles for both the Onyx Pharmaceuticals-Bayer and Infinity Pharmaceuticals-AbbVie partnerships. Prior to Onyx, he held several leadership positions at Merck & Co., Ortho-Biotech and Schering-Plough. He earned a B.S. and M.B.A. from McNeese State University.
• OAG, a flight information company, is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Vipul Nakum as chief product officer. Nakum has over 25 years’ experience creating value for B2B information, analytics and media businesses. He advised private and PE-backed companies on their product and M&A. Nakum was head of product development at Reed Business Information and held senior positions at D&B, Morningstar and S&P Global.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.