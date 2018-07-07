• Children's Hospital Los Angeles has named Omkar P. Kulkarni CIO. Prior to joining CHLA, the Indian American served as executive director of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator powered by Techstars, where he helped build and launch the accelerator program. Kulkarni has a master’s degree in public health and health care management from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from George Washington University.
• Nokia appointed Sri Reddy, an experienced leader in Nokia's ION business group, as co-president of Nokia IP/Optical Networks business group and as member of the Group Leadership Team. Reddy is currently senior VP and GM of the Routing Business Unit in ION. He was a founder of Timetra in 2000. Reddy holds a master's in electrical engineering and computer science from Oregon State University, and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University.
• PGIM Fixed Income named Kunal Patel as a vice president covering U.K. pension funds, insurance companies and consultants. Patel was most recently a VP at Pacific Investment Management Company based in London. Prior to PIMCO, Patel was with Deutsche Bank Debt Capital Markets group providing tailored advice to corporate clients on debt financing, balance sheet management and risk management. Patel received a master of arts and a bachelor of arts in economics and management from University of Oxford, Worcester College, and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
• BNY Mellon named Nitin Chandel as head of BNY Mellon Technology in India. Chandel will lead a global technology team of close to 7,000 across Chennai and Pune. Chandel joins BNY Mellon from Visa Inc., where he was senior VP for its developer platform and led a global team from India focused on making its services available as APIs to help partners develop new commerce and payment experiences. Prior to Visa, Chandel held several senior technology roles at Microsoft. He earned his bachelor's degree in computer science from Delhi University.
• Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, named Sankalp Saxena as senior VP and managing director of operations of its India subsidiary. Saxena most recently served as founder of Transformation Labs. He has been responsible for customer acquisition, strategic partnerships, and global development centers for companies such as i2, SLK, and IBS. He has been a global professional, having worked in the US, Japan, and India. Saxena holds bachelor of science and master of science degrees from Lehigh University.
• Gilead Sciences Inc. announced that Harish M. Manwani has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Manwani is a global executive adviser to the private equity business of Blackstone. He was previously COO of the global consumer products company Unilever PLC. He began his career at Unilever in 1976 and held senior management positions in Unilever businesses around the world for nearly 40 years. Manwani is currently the chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and serves on the Boards of Nielsen Holdings PLC, Qualcomm Inc. and Whirlpool Corp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.