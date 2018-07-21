• Dilip Butani has been re-appointed as GOPIO’s area coordinator for Southern California. Butani will be supervising the six Southern California chapers including Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County and Fullerton. Butani is the chairman of the Federation of Indian-American Communities of SoCal and Lions Club of Little India. He is also co-chair of Indian American Republicans of California.
• Nikhil Moro has been appointed the new director of Kansas State University’s A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications. The Indian American professor is the chair of the nationally accredited Department of Mass Communications and Journalism at Norfolk State University, as well as a faculty member teaching media law, emerging technology and international communication. Prior to Norfolk, Moro founded and directed a research collective in South Asian Media, Culture & Arts at the University of North Texas. He has a doctorate in communication law from Ohio State University.
• MSCI Inc. named Jigar Thakkar CTO and head of engineering. Thakkar joins MSCI from Microsoft where he most recently served as corporate VP leading software engineering for Microsoft teams and Skype for business. During his 19-year tenure at Microsoft, Thakkar built large-scale products and served in various leadership positions within the Office 365, Dynamics CRM, Bing, Windows and MSN divisions. He holds an M.S. in electrical engineering from the USC and a B.S. in electronics engineering from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in India.
• Krishnakumar Hariharan has joined KRG Technologies Inc. USA as partner and chief revenue officer. He had a career spanning 33 years with global IT services organizations including IGATE and L&T InfoTech.
• Merck for Mothers lead Dr. Naveen Rao has retired. Rao initiated and led Merck for Mothers, Merck’s 10-year, $500 million initiative to reduce maternal mortality around the world. He was responsible for leveraging the company’s science and business expertise to accelerate progress in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals and advancing Merck’s mission to improve and save lives. Rao will be taking his leadership and passion to the Rockefeller Foundation, as managing director for health and senior adviser to the president.
• Liberty Steel USA has named Revansidha "Rohit" Gulve the mill's general manager. He comes from Gerdau Steel in Beaumont, Texas. Gulve, who will also become a non-executive VP of Liberty Steel USA, is an engineering graduate from the University of Pune in India. He entered the steel industry in 2006 with North American Stainless in Ghent, Kentucky, and later moved to Gerdau where he was responsible for an operation similar to the one at the Georgetown mill. Gulve also undertook a master's degree in material science and engineering from Florida International University.
• Korn Ferry named Mitul Modi as senior client partner and chief commercial officer in the healthcare advisory practice. Modi joins Korn Ferry from a global talent firm, where he built and led their healthcare executive search practice across the Middle East. Previously he was a founder and commercial director for a U.K. based specialist recruitment consultancy. He earned a bachelor of arts, with honors, in economics and social policy from the University of Manchester.
