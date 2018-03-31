• Global alternative payments provider DOCOMO Digital announced the appointment of Dheeraj Soni as its new chief commercial officer to lead the OTT and Merchant-focused strategy, with payments platform services sitting at the heart of the company. Soni has developed his career as a business leader having strong entrepreneurial skills with a focus on strategy, business development, innovation and execution. He joins DOCOMO Digital from Swisscom where he built a successful Internet Services business focused around payments and identity which he ran like a start-up with end to end responsibility, the company said.
• PCBB, a leading bankers’ bank serving community-based financial institutions across the U.S., announced that Shiva Sandy will lead technology initiatives at PCBB, including a digital transformation that has been underway for the past few years, focused on delivering essential value to clients in the fast-moving financial industry. Sandy has almost 20 years of experience from both the high tech sector and financial industry. The Indian American earned both a bachelor of science and master of science in artificial intelligence from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
• BJ's Wholesale Club announced the addition of Naveen Seshadri to its omnichannel team in the newly created position of VP of digital commerce and experience. Seshadri joins BJ's from Lonely Planet where he was COO. Prior to Lonely Planet, he held senior management positions at Sears Holdings. Seshadri holds an M.B.A. from Duke University, a post-graduate degree in financial management from Annamalai University and a bachelor's in English Literature from Loyola College–University of Madras. He also holds two U.S. patents.
• Voya Investment Management appointed Amit Sinha as head of multi-asset design for the firm’s multi-asset strategies and solutions team. Prior to joining Voya, Sinha founded the consulting firm Focus 262 Advisors LLC. Previously, Sinha worked at JP Morgan and Pacific Life. He is a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College.
• 1Rivet, a Northern Virginia consulting firm specializing in strategic information technology consulting, outsourced services and talent acquisition, named Sid Ghatak managing director of data and analytics. During his two decades as a consultant, Ghatak has resolved profound data analytics challenges for Fortune 500 companies including Thomson Reuters, Time Warner, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Merck & Co. Inc. and Northrop Grumman, the company said. Ghatak is a purely self-taught technologist with an ability to both advise clients on actionable data strategy roadmaps and then drive purpose-built solutions, the company added. His background in economics, finance and strategy enables him to understand his clients' problems on a fundamental level, it said.
• Ayla Networks recently named four new executives to its management team, including Ashish Agrawal as senior VP, Farooq Khan as VP of development and operations, and Sahir Sait as VP of product management. Agrawal, a Columbia University and IIT Delhi graduate, joins from Flipkart. Khan, formerly with ARRIS, is a Cal State Northridge and NED University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi, Pakistan, graduate. Sait previously worked at Google. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.