• Dr. Deepika Kalisetti has joined the Commonwealth Health Physician Network and will practice cardiology with the Great Valley Cardiology group. The Indian American physician is on the medical staffs of Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton. Kalisetti holds several specialty certifications. She is a certified by the Board of Nuclear Cardiology, American Board of Internal Medicine and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation. A graduate of the Andhra Medical College in India, she completed an internship at King George Hospital, India, a residency in internal medicine at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Upland, Pa., and fellowships in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia. Kalisetti also was a research fellow at Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia.
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that Dr. Reshma Kewalramani has been appointed chief medical officer and executive VP of global medicines development and medical affairs. Kewalramani currently serves as senior VP of clinical development and medical affairs at Vertex. Prior to joining Vertex, Kewalramani spent over 12 years at Amgen. She completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and her fellowship in nephrology at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital combined program. Kewalramani received her medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine and is also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School.
• Medical Guardian announced that Sunil Vulli has joined the company’s leadership team as its first CTO. Prior to joining Medical Guardian, Vulli led digital transformation as marketing and technology leader at Hihealth, LifeShield and Nutrisystem through their startup to growth phases. Vulli holds a master’s from St. Joseph’s University and is currently pursuing an M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
• The former CEO of the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA Emily Rosenbaum has moved on to become the executive director of the Worcester (Mass.) Jewish Community Center.
• Indiaspora welcomed Anmesha Sharma to its team as the member relations coordinator. She moved to Washington, D.C. from Kolkata, India where she worked as the economic and political assistant in the U.S. Consulate General in Kolkata. Originally from Delhi, Sharma holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai.
• Unum Group, a provider of financial protection benefits in the U.S. and U.K., named former Waste Management executive VP of corporate operations Puneet Bhasin as its chief information and digital officer. Previously he was senior VP and CIO of Monster Worldwide, senior VP of E-Commerce for Putnam Investments, and VP and CIO for Ryder TRS. He holds a master’s from Ohio State University and a bachelor’s from National Institute of Technology in India.
• Coriant, a supplier of packet optical, IP and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, announced the formation of its first Executive Advisory Board which includes Shanker Baheria. Baheria previously served as CFO of Videocon Telecommunications.
