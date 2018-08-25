• JLL announced the appointment of former Google executive Vinay Goel as its chief digital product officer. Goel has served in global product leadership roles at Google, including Google Maps, Google Apps, Google Station and other high-profile products during his 11-year tenure. Earlier in his career, the Indian American executive was country head of products for Google India and held product development and management roles at companies including Oracle, Intel, CheckPoint Software and Silicon Valley startups. Goel graduated with a master's degree in management from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a bachelor's degree in computer science from U.C. Berkeley.
• Brevet Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm focused on creating customized, value-adding financing solutions, named Vikram Sodhi CFO. Sodhi joins Brevet from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he was a partner in the banking and capital markets assurance practice providing assurance and advisory services. Sodhi received an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a master's in mathematics of finance from Columbia University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
• GreatHorn, a cloud-native email security provider, named Vijay Malik VP of engineering. Malik most recently served as senior VP of engineering at IDEMIA, where he was responsible for managing global software engineering, architecture, and quality assurance for the digital security company’s finance, retail, and federal customers. Previously, Malik served in senior executive roles at Empirix, Arbor Networks and Mangrove Systems.
• Steve Singh has joined the board of directors at Washington Federal Inc. Singh is the CEO and chairman of the board at Docker, a cloud technology company. He is best known as the CEO and co-founder of Concur Technologies, which he built into an enterprise success over the course of 20 years before selling to SAP for $8.3 billion in 2014. Singh holds various leadership roles in other technology companies and community organizations.
• The A.O. Smith Corporation announced that Ajita G. Rajendra will transition from chairman and CEO to executive chairman of the corporation, effective Sept. 1. He will continue to lead the company's board as the executive chairman and will remain involved in the company's strategy development, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and executive talent development for the Milwaukee-based water technology company. Rajendra joined A.O. Smith in January 2005 as president of its Water Products Company and was named an executive VP of the corporation in 2006. He was promoted to president and COO in August 2011 and was elected to the company's board in December of that year.
• Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced that Punit Mehta will join the firm as a senior managing director in the firm’s healthcare investment banking group. He will join Guggenheim from Credit Suisse, where he served as global co-head of healthcare investment banking. Prior to Credit Suisse, he was global head of life sciences investment banking at Barclays. Mehta began his investment banking career at Lehman Brothers. He is a graduate of the Indian Institution of Management Ahmedabad and the University of Mumbai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.