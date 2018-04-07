• PPG announced that Ranju Arya will become senior business director of mobility. Arya will lead PPG’s efforts in developing and commercializing paint and coatings technologies for autonomous and electric vehicles. Arya was previously account director of automotive OEM coatings, and brings more than 20 years of experience with PPG in global business development and corporate strategy. PPG is developing a broad portfolio of advanced coatings that play key roles in the deployment of autonomous and electric vehicles. Arya will play a key role in identifying new technologies and opportunities in this growing market.
• Predata, a predictive analytics platform that anticipates the risk of future events, named Hazem Dawani CEO. Dawani joins Predata having spent the past 10 years as co-founder and CEO of OptionsCity Software, a global electronic trading platform with offices in Chicago, New York and London. Previously, Dawani served as a director in the software department at Chicago Trading Company.
• Korn Ferry announced that Sharad Vishvanath has joined the firm as APAC regional head for the transformation and transaction practice. He joins the firm from AU Small Finance Bank, a start-up bank in India where he was running the digital bank, analytics and HR portfolios. Prior to that Vishvanath spent close to 15 years at a global consulting firm where he was the regional managing director of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. A graduate of IIT Roorkee and Wharton School of Business, Vishvanath is an industry expert in banking and financial services and has worked with Citibank and HSBC in business and sales roles.
• Meghna Tare, Institute for Sustainability and Global Impact executive director, was named a member of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education board. Her term runs through 2020.
• CHC Wellbeing announced that it has tapped Ramki Ramanarayanan as CEO. Based in Chicago, CHC works nationally to help individuals and organizations go beyond wellness to true potential. Ramanarayanan brings some two decades of diverse experience in investment banking, software and operations to CHC Wellbeing. His previous experience includes leadership roles at Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust, Occam’s Advisory and ReserveBar.com, and client advisory roles at Robert W. Baird & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities. The Indian American executive holds an M.B.A. degree from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
• Tavant, a digital products and solutions company, announced that Dr. Atul Varshneya has joined as its head of the AI practice. Varshneya will be based in the firm’s Santa Clara, Calif., headquarters. He will focus on applied innovation and reducing time-to-implementation for AI-based solutions and platforms. Varshneya is an accomplished technology executive with hands-on knowledge of artificial intelligence/machine learning and software technologies and applying them to business problems. Before joining Tavant, he was VP of technology, Artificial Intelligence R&D at Samsung SDS Research America. He held leadership positions at many other companies, such as AGNITY, BayPackets and Motorola. He has a Ph.D. from IIT Delhi.
