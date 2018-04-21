• ReTech Labs Inc. named Bharat Rupani as its COO. Rupani brings over 20 years of retail experience having partnered with major global retailers in the U.S. and Asia in the areas of private brands, experiential marketing and retail execution. Most recently the Indian American executive served as the president of Daymon Interactions, a subsidiary of Daymon Worldwide. Previously Rupani served as the leader of Daymon’s Private Brand operations in the U.S. and Asia. He will be based out of ReTech’s headquarters in San Diego.
• Fred’s Inc. named Neeli Bendapudi to the company’s Board of Directors. Bendapudi is the provost, executive vice chancellor and a professor of marketing at the University of Kansas. Prior to that, she served as the dean of the KU School of Business. She currently serves on the board of Lancaster Colony Corporation. Prior board experience includes Sheetz Inc. and Freightquote.com. She holds a doctorate from the University of Kansas, and she has taught at Texas A&M and The Ohio State University.
•Yapta, a provider of airfare and hotel price tracking services, named Rajiv Rajian to its board of directors. Rajian is the executive VP of business travel for Amadeus. Rajian has over 20 years of travel industry experience with a strong track record in business travel, product marketing, strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Amadeus, he was responsible for all commercial activities for Sabre Travel Network. Before that, he spent time as VP of product marketing, also at Sabre. Rajian also served as the GM of Sabre’s Media Solutions business.
• Career Education Corporation, a provider of postsecondary education programs and services, announced the appointment of Ashish Ghia as senior VP and CFO. Ghia joined the company in June 2008 and has served in various financial planning and analysis roles with increasing responsibility, including as VP of finance and VP of financial planning and analysis. Ghia has also served as assistant treasurer. He previously was with Sears Holdings Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Ernst & Young. He is a graduate of the University of Mumbai and Georgia State University.
• ESG, a provider of SaaS solutions for empowering energy choice globally, announced that Ayikudy Srikanth has joined the organization as senior VP of product and engineering. His experience in technology leadership at organizations such as Cvent, Lanyon and Passkey will ensure enhanced capabilities around cloud and cognitive computing, flexible consumption, and data for energy business requirements of the future, the company said. Prior to Cvent/Lanyon, he had been part of the founding team of several venture backed start-up companies as well as held various technology executive roles in the U.S. and globally. He holds an M.B.A. from Babson College, an M.S. from Purdue University and a B.S. from Anna University in India.
• Communitech named comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani as a keynote speaker at the True North conference happening May 29-31. As a critically-acclaimed actor, comedian and emerging social activist, Nanjiani is best known for co-writing the Oscar nominated screenplay for the film “The Big Sick,” and starring in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning comedy series “Silicon Valley.” Nanjiani will take the True North main stage on the final day of the conference at Lot42, a 17-acre former industrial site that has been re-imagined as a global meeting place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.