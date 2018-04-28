• AdGreetz announced that Umang Bedi, the former managing director of Facebook India and South Asia, has joined AdGreetz as an adviser. He was recently appointed as the president of Dailyhunt, India's leader in news and regional language content. Bedi built and maintained strategic relationships with top clients and regional agencies throughout the territories he handled, resulting in substantial growth for the company while with Facebook. He has led global enterprises such as Adobe, Intuit, Symantec in India and South Asia. The Harvard Business School graduate has been the recipient of numerous awards including Fortune India 40 Under 40, GQ's 50 Most Influential Young Indians and 40 Under 40 by the Economic Times.
• Pratham USA announced the appointment of two new directors to its board: Pradeep Singh, executive chairman of Aditi Technologies, and Riaz Valani, general partner at Global Asset Capital.
• Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary has appointed Dr. Janine Rodrigues-Saldanha to its Board of Trustees. Saldanha practiced anesthesiology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Boston for 35 years, and is now Anesthesiologist Emeritus. The Indian American is on the Lynnfield, Mass., Library Board of Trustees and is active in her church and other volunteer work in town. She is a current Trustee of the Boston Medical Library, and has chaired the WGBH community advisory board in the past. She has also been president and trustee of the Indian Medical Association of New England, and president and current BOT member of the Indian-American Forum for Political Education. She has also been on the governing body of AAPI and IAFPE.
• Dr. Eshita Bakshi was named chair of the Pediatrics Department of Emerson Hospital. Bakshi is a community pediatrician who has her own practice, Walden Pond Pediatrics in Concord, Mass., and will continue in this capacity during her tenure as chair.
• Mace Security International Inc., in the wake of its merger with Roll-Kraft, has named RK president Sanjay Singh to its board of directors as executive vice-chairman. Singh has held various financial executive leadership roles in Fortune 1000, privately held and private equity backed portfolio companies across various industries. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an M.B.A. He currently serves as an adviser to the board of two non-profits and a technology startup.
•The Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai is soliciting proposals for a project entitled, “Countering Disinformation in South India: A Regional Media Literacy Initiative.” In the South Indian context, regional language media serve as the primary source of information for the 170 million citizens of South India. This project focuses on regional language media professionals due to both their substantive reach and the fact that existing English-language trainings and resources on countering misinformation and disinformation may not be accessible to them.
• Nokia named Sanjay Goel as president of global services and member of the group leadership team. Goel was most recently head of global services sales. He has a bachelor's degree in engineering with a specialization in electronics and communications from the Manipal Institute of Technology in India.
