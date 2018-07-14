• Velocity Global has named Dr. Vivek Mansingh to its advisory board. Mansingh, who is based in India, began his career in the United States as a scientist at Hewlett Packard. The Indian American executive then led a research and development team for Fujitsu and founded and sold a successful company in the Bay Area. Upon returning to India, he worked at two U.S./India startups that exited to Philips and Oracle, then he headed Dell’s research and development center and served as president for Cisco Systems’ Collaboration and Communications Technology Group managing global teams.
• Anthem Inc. announced that Deepti Jain will lead IngenioRx, Anthem’s newly launched pharmacy benefits manager. Jain, who is COO of IngenioRx, joined Anthem in 2014 as VP and COO of Anthem Pharmacy Services and was promoted to senior VP of Anthem Pharmacy Solutions in 2016. Prior to joining Anthem, Jain served as COO of Cigna Pharmacy and CFO of the health plan division at Medco Health Solutions Inc.
• Dr. Ahmed D. Faheem, president of the West Virginia Board of Medicine, was elected to a two-year term on the Nominating Committee of the Federation of State Medical Boards. His term will continue through April 30, 2020. Faheem, originally from India, completed medical and residency training India, England and the U.S. He is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in General Psychiatry, Geriatric Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry, and by the American Board of Adolescent Psychiatry. In addition to a full-time private practice, Faheem is a clinical professor in the Department of Psychiatry at West Virginia University in Morgantown, and medical director of the Adolescent Program and associate medical director of the Adult Addiction and Geriatric Program at Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley.
• Jet Airways, India’s international full-service carrier, has appointed Athar Khan as its VP for Americas to leverage the sales and distribution strength of its partners Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and Air France KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Khan joins Jet Airways after having spent over two successful decades with leading international carriers such as Delta Air Lines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines. He has held various leadership positions around the world and most recently, was director of financial services at Delta Air Lines.
• Santander Holdings USA named Mahesh Aditya as its chief risk officer. Prior to joining Santander, Aditya served as the CRO and a member of the Operating Committee for Visa Inc. He started his career with Citibank. Aditya left Citibank after 17 years and joined JPMorgan Chase as CRO. He previously worked at Capital One. He holds a degree from Bangalore University and an M.B.A. from Delhi University.
• SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage biomedical technology company developing bioelectronic therapy for chronic inflammatory diseases, named Ankit Shah senior director of commercialization and marketing. Prior to joining SetPoint, Shah was the senior director of marketing and business development at Intersect ENT. He also held positions at Medtronic, SV Health Investors and was awarded a fellowship grant from the Food and Drug Administration. He holds a B.S. and M.S. in biomedical engineering from Marquette University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
