• Washington State University's Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture has appointed two new school directors. Partha Pande has accepted an appointment as director of the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Indranath Dutta has been appointed as director of the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering. Pande has been with WSU since 2005. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia, the National University of Singapore and the University of Calcutta. Dutta has been at WSU since 2008 and previously the Naval Postgraduate School as well as other posts. The Indian American is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Case Western Reserve University and IIT Kharagpur.
• Targeted Therapies in Oncology, an oncology resource that provides oncology professionals with cutting-edge research, data and treatment strategies surrounding molecular and immune system targets, named Dr. Arjun V. Balar its editor-in-chief. Balar is an assistant professor in the department of medicine and serves as the director of the genitourinary medical oncology program at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center.
• American Eagle Outfitters Inc. named Suja Chandrasekaran to the company's board of directors as an independent director. Previously Chandrasekaran has held executive leadership positions at Walmart Stores Inc., The Timberland Company and Kimberly-Clark, where she is currently CIO. She also serves on the board of directors of Symphony Technology Group. She is a graduate of the University of Madras and Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.
• Aspect Software, a provider of native consumer engagement, workforce optimization and self-service solutions, announced the appointment of Arani Krishna to senior VP of Asia Pacific sales. Before joining Aspect, Arani was the VP and GM of Channels and Service Providers for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Prior to this, he held a leadership position at NetApp. Arani has also held executive sales positions at i2, Portal, Siebel and Oracle. Arani will be based in Singapore and carry responsibility for Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
• GroundTruth has named Sunil Kumar CEO. Kumar, a co-founder of GroundTruth, has been serving as the company’s COO for the past two years. Before founding GroundTruth, Kumar was a founder of V-Enable, which provided voice search solutions to a host of carriers including Verizon, Sprint and Cricket.
• Marlin & Associates named Anup Agarwal its senior managing director. Agarwal has more than 18 years of investment banking experience advising companies both in the U.S. and in international markets and have advised clients on a number of strategic and financial transactions, including buy-side and sell-side M&A, private capital raising, IPOs, leveraged buyouts, divestitures and recapitalizations. Previously, he has worked in the investment banking divisions of Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns in New York. He began his career with the IL&FS Group in India. He graduated from BITS Pilani and the Darden School of Business at University of Virginia.
