• Watts Water Technologies Inc. announced the appointment of Shashank Patel as CFO. Patel joins Watts from Xylem Inc., where he most recently served as VP of finance for its Applied Water Systems, Dewatering and America’s Commercial Team. At Xylem, the Indian American executive held several leadership positions, including serving as interim CFO. Patel spent 21 years working globally at ITT/Xylem and held several leadership positions of increased responsibilities in finance, operations, and engineering. Additionally, Patel spent eight years working at Ernst & Young. He earned his M.B.A. from Claremont Graduate University and his BS from the University of London.
• Seiler LLP, one of the country’s leading advisory, tax and accounting firms in the high-net-worth space, announced that Sumit K. Pal, a senior IT audit executive with more than 25 years of experience in internal audit, IT/cybersecurity matters and software engineering, has joined the firm as an audit principal. Prior to joining Seiler, Pal was a principal at top accounting and audit firm WithumSmith+Brown, P.C.
• Majesco, a global provider of core insurance platform software and consulting services for insurance business transformation, announced Rajesh Hukku was appointed to the Majesco Board of Directors and will be a member of the compensation committee. Since November 2010, after a career spanning over three decades in the Information Technology field, Hukku is an independent investor, and consultant/adviser to several technology companies in the U.S. and India. He has previously held various senior executive positions at Oracle Corporation, a multinational computer technology corporation, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. in India, an IT solutions company serving financial institutions in over 125 countries, Tata Consultancy Services, Citicorp Overseas Software Ltd. and Citicorp North America, Inc.
• GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering services, named Nitesh Banga as its COO. He joins the company from Infosys, where he has spent the bulk of his career in various positions around the globe. Prior to this appointment, he was senior VP and global head of the manufacturing business at Infosys, as well as member of the board of their EdgeVerve software subsidiary.
• Cleo, the B2B-led cloud integration software company, has named Tushar Patel as the company’s chief marketing officer, reporting to CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan. Patel will be responsible for building Cleo’s global reputation as the category leader in B2B-led cloud integration solutions. Previously, Patel was CMO of cloud-based commerce platform company Kibo Software. Prior to Kibo, Patel was SVP of marketing and sales development with Innotas Corp., and before that held various marketing leadership positions at Mocana Corp. and National Semiconductor. Patel holds a B.S. from Santa Clara University and an M.B.A. from the Haas School of Business at U.C. Berkeley.
• The University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors held its annual meeting recently naming new officers and welcoming 14 new members. Among the new members is Preeta Bansal, CEO of Social Emergence Corp. and lecturer at the MIT media lab.
