Brooklyn, N.Y.-based unique and creative goods e-commerce company Etsy has announced its entry into the Indian market.
The 2005-founded company has set up a team in Delhi to help more local entrepreneurs go international, the company said, according to a Business Insider report.
The team’s focus will be on creating more opportunities for Indian artistes to sell their products worldwide, the report said.
The company aims to target independent designers with limited capital or traditional artistes working in remote areas. This is among the first such seller-focused teams formed by the company, the report added.
Sellers from India have been using Etsy since the early days of the company and there are currently more than 650,000 items available on Etsy from Indian sellers including ethnic jewelry, traditional clothes, parasols, fabrics, bed-covers, and quilts, among other items, Business Insider said.
However, on their India launch, the company did not disclose the number of Indian sellers, it added.
To get the ball rolling, the e-commerce website is planning to recruit and assist new sellers online and offline, by offering free listings and incentives to all new sellers in India on the platform, it said.
It will also host workshops to introduce existing and potential sellers to each other, according to the report.
Etsy will encourage craftsmen to continue their family trades, instead of forcing them to switch to more modern jobs, the report said.
Etsy connects two million creative entrepreneurs, 87 percent of whom are women, with nearly 35 million buyers from nearly every country around the world, the company boasts.
It generated $3.25 billion in gross merchandise sales in 2017. India as always been an important market to Etsy as it has seen “interesting organic activity, without us having to do much,” the report said.
