ATLANTA – Prosecutors say a former manager at Equifax has pleaded guilty to insider trading.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta says Indian American Sudhakar Reddy Bonthu, of Atlanta, July 23 entered the plea to the federal charge of insider trading. Prosecutors say he traded stock options before Equifax publicly announced a massive data breach in the summer of 2017.
U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak said in a statement that Bonthu used his inside knowledge of the breach to make more than $75,000 before the company announced it publicly.
The 44-year-old was a software development manager at the time for the Atlanta-based credit reporting agency.
Hackers last year were able to glean the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses of more than 145 million consumers.
Bonthu was a software development manager for Equifax’s Global Consumer Services team in August 2017. In that role, he was entrusted with information that resulted in him concluding that Equifax was the victim of a data breach, the attorney’s office said in a news release.
On Aug. 25, 2017, Bonthu and other Equifax employees were asked to assist in responding to the breach, although he was not directly informed that Equifax had been breached. That same day, he was informed that the target date for announcing the breach publicly was Sept. 6, 2017.
Around Aug. 30, 2017, Bonthu learned that at least 100 million individuals’ information was exposed as part of the breach and that the data included names and Social Security numbers, the release said.
The next day, Bonthu received an email related to his work on the breach with a file attached named “EFXDatabreach.postman_collection.”“EFX” is the stock ticker symbol for Equifax.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Bonthu bought 86 put options in Equifax stock that expired on Sept. 15, 2017, the release said.
Those put options allowed him to profit if the value of Equifax stock dropped within that two-week period. Equifax publicly disclosed the data breach on Sept, 7, 2017, and its stock fell the next day. Bonthu then exercised his put options, realizing a profit of more than $75,000.
His sentencing is set for Oct. 18.
(See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2NiwR0V)
