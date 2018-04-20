Bangalore-based Wipro is facing a discrimination case from one of its former Colorado-based recruiting managers.
Rex Trewin recently filed an employment discrimination case against the company in Colorado district court. The plaintiff has demanded a jury trial on a series of issues that he alleges has affected his employment and contributed to his termination, according to news reports.
Trewin, who began working for the company in 2010, alleges in his suit that Wipro ignored his contribution and penalized him for stressing the importance of complying with employment laws and regulations, reports said.
Wipro dismissed Trewin from his post March 17, 2016.
Trewin alleges that he was given more responsibilities without proper staff or resources after he complained to his reporting authority, reports said.
During his employment with Wipro, Trewin’s responsibilities increased from recruiting undergraduate students located in the United States to recruiting M.B.A. graduate students internationally, it said.
After a 2012 reorganization, his primary activities involved three programs – the undergraduate engineering consulting program for the energy, natural resources, utilities and construction business unit; global graduate business program; and the G100 Program for premier student from top 20 globally ranked M.B.A. programs, the complaint said, according to reports.
Trewin claims he was terminated shortly after he got back after taking some time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act. In November 2015, Trewin’s mother was seriously unwell and required assistance.
Wipro later changed the justification for termination by alleging to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that Trewin’s termination was a result of integrity issues surrounding his attendance at the Midwest strategy case competition at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, according to the complaint.
It added that Wipro has engaged in a pattern and practice of the systematic termination of its American employees, in favor of Indian employees.
The IT firm has said in reports that it will defend against the allegations in court.
