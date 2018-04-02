On the 153rd birthday of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, Google April 2 celebrated one of the earliest Indian female physicians with its daily doodle.
The doodle shows Joshi wearing a green saree and holding a degree with a stethoscope around her neck.
Joshi was the first Indian American woman to study and graduate with a two-year diploma in medicine in the United States. She is also believed to be the first Indian woman to set foot on American soil, according to the description by Google.
Joshi was born with the name Yamuna, in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district. Her family had been landlords in Kalyan but had lost their economic wealth, her bio said.
She was married at the age of nine to Gopalrao Joshi, a widower almost 20 years older than her, due to family pressure. Her husband renamed her Anandi after marriage. Gopalrao worked as a postal clerk in Kalyan, it said
She gave birth to a boy when she was 14 years old, but the infant lived only 10 days as the medical care necessary for his survival was unavailable at that time, according to her bio.
That led to Joshi becoming inspired to become a physician.
Gopalrao encouraged Anandibai to study medicine and in 1880, she moved to the U.S. to pursue higher studies at the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania, where her husband found an appropriate post for himself as well, her bio added.
She died of tuberculosis at the age of 21 in 1887. Her ashes were sent to Theodicia Carpenter, who placed them in her family cemetery in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the bio added.
