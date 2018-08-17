The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Jindal Global University have boosted their ties by signing a memorandum of understanding.
The new agreement was signed July 18 by C. Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor and dean of Jindal Global Law School, and Michael Grusby, executive dean for administration and acting dean for academic affairs at Harvard Chan School, the university announced in an Aug. 9 report.
The MoU underscores both schools’ ongoing commitment to the summer course and to the desire to develop additional joint research and educational activities, the university said.
Future collaborations will include joint conferences on themes of interest to both parties, such as two that have been held in the past— one in January 2016 on policies and challenges related to universal health coverage in India; and another in February 2018 on poverty, human rights, and development – other activities of mutual interest, such as joint research projects, joint training, and capacity building in public health.
“We’re pleased to have this new Memorandum of Understanding between Harvard Chan School and JGU,” said Grusby. “We look forward to creating new opportunities for JGU students to pursue their interests in public health, to facilitating future collaborative research and educational activities, and to deepening our School’s already strong bonds in India.”
For the past three years, 25-30 students from Jindal Global University in India have come to Harvard’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs in Cambridge for a three-week intensive summer course focused on the relationship between human rights and development policies and programs.
The course is organized by the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and JGU.
