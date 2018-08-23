In this file photo, Indian Bollywood film actress Nargis Fakhri holds a newly launched HCL tablet at a function in New Delhi on April 2, 2012. HCL Technologies, a multinational corporation headquartered in Noida, is being sued in the U.S. by a white male software engineer who alleges that the company disproportionately favors Indian Americans when hiring. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)