London-based analytics and information technology company Cambridge Analytica, which is mired in turmoil as it has allegedly mined the personal data of roughly 50 million Facebook users without consent, has previously been deeply involved in Indian elections.
In 2010, the company, according to its website, conducted an in-depth electorate analysis for the Bihar assembly election.
The contract included identifying swing voters for each of the parties and measuring their level of electoral apathy, among other things, with the client, Janata Dal United leader Nitish Kumar, earning a landslide victory.
That contract was conducted by Cambridge Analytica’s parent company, Strategic Communications Laboratories. CA was founded in 2013.
SCL operates in India through a local partner, Ovlene Business Intelligence, owned by Amrish Tyagi, the son of senior JDU leader KC Tyagi, according to a report.
During the 2014 Indian general elections, CA is understood to have reached out to the two leading national political parties, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, though nothing worked out, sources told Quartz in a report.
For the 2019 polls, too, CA was in talks with both, the Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.
India, with one of the world’s youngest electorates, is a fertile ground for firms like CA, Quartz reported.
In the 2014 polls, social media emerged as a vital campaigning tool. So much so that a large number of candidates listed their Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts in their poll affidavits, the report said.
And before the rise of the fake news phenomenon in the U.S. during the last election cycle, these platforms had also been instrumental in spreading spurious information to influence Indian voters, the report said.
“It’s all down to how you filter and analyze data. You have to hit people individually. Data is indeed the new currency…Whether you are a political party or commercial company, personalization is important: the message must feel like it was created for an individual,” Tyagi said in an Economic Times report.
Cambridge Analytica says on its website it uses data to change audience behavior. However, amid the allegations of getting personal information on Facebook, the board of directors at the company suspended chief executive Alexander Nix while an independent investigation is conducted.
The company has denied all the allegations, according to its Twitter feed.
The Congress denied links to the data analysis firm, adding that the BJP and JD(U) used its services in 2010.
"Indian National Congress or the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) has never used or never hired the services of a company called Cambridge Analytica. It is a fake agenda and white lie being dished out by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad," Congress spokesman Ranjeet Surjewala had said in a statement.
Congress’ response came hours after Minister Prasad attacked Congress for its alleged links with Cambridge Analytica, according to an Asian Age report.
Following Congress' reaction, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the government would investigate the matter and that the truth will be brought to the fore, the report said.
The BJP has accused the Congress of hiring Cambridge Analytica for the 2019 election, though Congress has denied the accusation, instead lashing back, claiming the Modi-led party used the service of the company.
Prasad asked Gandhi to explain the company’s role in his social media outreach. The firm, the union minister said, was accused of using “sex, sleaze and fake news” to influence elections and asked if the Congress too planned to walk the same path, Livemint reported.
