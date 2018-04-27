Bloom & Give, founded by two Indian American enterprising entrepreneurs, is developing and creating handmade goods in an attempt to help girls in India go to school.
"Every purchase helps send a girl to school," the Dallas, Texas-based company, founded by Partha Raghunathan and Madhu Rajendran, says on its website, www.bloomandgive.com.
The goal of the company is to use age-old techniques to create contemporary designs that can be enjoyed in everyday life.
It works with small co-ops that share their pursuit of excellence and quality and their belief in fair wages, the company said.
Among the items for sale on Bloom & Give are scarves, handcrafted bags — including cosmetic pouches, clutches and totes — and home textiles such as linen pillows and throws.
All purchases include free U.S. shipping and returns, the company said. Items range in price from $4 to $150.
Each purchase helps send girls in developing countries to school.
The company donates half its profits, or 10 percent of sales, to support girls’ education programs — grassroots or targeted — in India.
In the grassroots program, Bloom & Give explains that nearly 3 million girls in rural India are out of school. They have free access to government schools but centuries-old deep-rooted traditional beliefs stand it the way, the company said.
The grassroots program targets entire village communities and typically increases enrollment to 90 percent within months. It is run by Bloom & Give’s partner Educate Girls, an organization that boasts 4,500 volunteers leading to 100,000 previously out-of-school girls enrolling in school. Educate Girls covers 4,500 villages throughout India covering 8,000 schools in areas where 40 percent of girls leave school before finishing 5th grade.
Its award-winning model uses amateur psychology skills, local knowledge and experience to produce its results. The volunteers also serve as mentors and tutors, helping girls improve academically and stay in school.
In referencing the targeted program, the company said that, each year, it directly funds communities or schools that have an immediate need.
The schools' challenges are unique, such as indigenous tribes with no school access, married adolescents who can't get back to school, or girls with special needs, the company explained.
The programs often have an immediate impact on enrollment, Bloom & Give said.
Targeted programs typically last one year. Currently, Bloom & Give’s targeted programs are working in Leedi Village, running from October 2017 to 2018, and Ashray Akruti, running from June 2017 to 2018.
The Leedi Village community center is the unofficial “school” for 75 adolescents between the ages of 11 and 20 who’ve dropped out of school, the company explained. Here, they learn math, science and language skills, it said.
The center is equipped with computers, a library and teaching staff and has an additional important goal to prepare 50 of these girls to enroll in the open schooling system and re-enter the mainstream. Bloom & Give will provide 100 percent funding to this center for a year.
Ashray Akruti brings hope and dignity to thousands of children with a hearing disability in and around the South Indian city of Hyderabad, the company said. They operate a residential school where many of these children get specialized education.
The vocational training center at the school teaches children valuable skills such as painting, sewing and cooking, which help many of them earn a livelihood when they grow up. Bloom & Give will provide this center full financial support to train 50 girls for an entire year, it said.
Previous schools that have been the focus of targeted programs include the Mangala Government School and in Samrathpura, both held from 2016 to 2017.
"In developing countries like India, education is the most effective way for a girl to escape the cycle of childhood marriage, pre-teen pregnancy and abuse," Bloom & Give explains.
"A middle-school educated girl will marry four years later, have two fewer children and double her income," it added.
The company explained that educated women make their communities more tolerant and open-minded.
"And the world needs them now, more than ever," it said.
The company says it regularly checks on the programs for effectiveness, visiting the schools and villages to see the impact first-hand.
"Their smiling faces are our truest source of motivation to remain committed to our mission," the company said.
Bloom & Give says that textiles have been handmade in India for thousands of years, using highly-specialized techniques of weaving, dyeing and embroidery passed down generation after generation.
The company said it prides itself on executing those traditional techniques with precision.
Some of their favorite fabrics they use to make their products include Khadi cotton, Pashmina weave and block-printing.
Raghunathan and Rajendran have been close friends for two decades, traveling and working together through the years, sharing "many adventures in India," where they were both born, they said on the website.
They founded Bloom & Give to showcase the artistry and potential of India.
"Between us, we have three amazing daughters," they said. "Each day, we watch them develop confidence, learn new skills and become self-reliant by going to school."
Raghunathan and Rajendran say that their daughters' stories validate their company's mission and beliefs regarding education.
Raghunathan earned his bachelor's in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras and then moved to the U.S. to pursue a master's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Florida, which he completed in 1996.
The Indian American worked as director of product management for i2 Technologies for nearly eight years, as product marketing manager for Lifelike Biomatic Inc. for just under two years, vice president of products for Net.Orange Inc. for eight years, and president of Vembu Technologies for nine months before founding Bloom & Give in February 2015.
Prior to founding Bloom & Give with Raghunathan, Rajendran served as vice president of operations at Plano, Texas-based Research Now Ltd., where he was from 2012. Before that, the Indian American was an associate partner at McKinsey & Co. Inc. He has also worked at i2 Technologies in product marketing and services roles for six years, and led the development of an India-based client service organization.
