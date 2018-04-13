FREMONT, Calif. – Nalanda 2.0, a nonprofit organization founded by Indian American Shail Kumar, has announced the launch of its signature initiative: “Building the University of the Future in India.”
"Great nations, states, and cities are powered by a world-class higher education system,” said Kumar, who also serves as president of the organization. “The United States has 135 universities in the Top 500 of global rankings; China, 45; South Korea, 12; California, 12; Silicon Valley, 3; and Singapore, 2. In the same rankings India has just one university in the Top 500,” he noted, adding: “Even after 70 years of independence, India does not have even one world-class multidisciplinary research university. India needs 100 such universities. It is time to build at least one university with the scale, scope and level of excellence and impact as Nalanda University of ancient India and Stanford University of the 21stcentury."
According to Stanford University Prof. Krishna Saraswat, a member of Nalanda 2.0's Board of Directors, "The proposed university will prepare the next generation of leaders, researchers, innovators, and professionals for all sectors of the society, conduct basic and applied research, enable interdisciplinary learning and research, spur innovation and start-ups, and solve problems that matter to the industry, government, society, and the nation."
Kumar said that "Stakeholders are excited to bring this vision to a reality. This includes leaders such as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, government officials, leaders in industry, academia, and research, and students.”
The next step is to develop an actionable master plan by the end of March 2019.
"I am really pleased that we have an exceptional Global Advisory Board with people of eminence in academia, research and industry who will participate in developing the master plan," noted Arjun Malhotra, a pioneer of India's IT industry and member of Nalanda 2.0's Board. He added, "India and its diaspora have the expertise and financial resources to design and build a university that will not only add value to students, industry, government and society in the upcoming years but for generations to come, just like Nalanda University of ancient India.”
