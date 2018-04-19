Indian American innovation leaders in Connecticut Honey Reddi and Rishika Maitra were among 13 award recipients at the 14th annual Connecticut Technology Council Women of Innovation Awards March 28.
The Women of Innovation program recognizes women innovators, role models and leaders in science and technology professions, including outstanding young women at the high school and collegiate level pursuing technology studies.
The 13 winners, chosen from 50 honorees, were selected in nine categories.
“We have a growing network of nearly 700 women whom we’ve honored over the past fourteen years,” said Bruce Carlson, president and chief executive of the Connecticut Technology Council, in a statement.
“CTC is committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive tech talent pipeline in our state, and we’re encouraging these women to attend upcoming Women of Innovation networking events to provide career support and enrichment for one another.”
Reddi was among three recipients chosen in the Large Business Innovation and Leadership category.
The Indian American is a clinical laboratory director at the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine with more than two decades of experience in translational research with diverse organizations including the Mayo Clinic.
In her role, she is passionate about impacting patient care through her innovative work and is known for inspiring women in biomedical sciences through her leadership ethic, her bio said.
Reddi joined the Jackson Lab in 2016 from Transgenomic Inc., where she held the role of vice president for clinical operations and clinical lab director.
She earned her doctorate in biotechnology from the International Center for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology and Hamdard University, and completed a fellowship with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. in Clinical Molecular Genetics.
Reddi sits on the advisory board for the University of Connecticut’s Professional Science Master’s program in applied genomics and has an assistant professorship position at University of Connecticut Health Center.
Maitra, a senior at Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, of Middletown, Conn., was honored in the Youth Innovation and Leadership category.
She is a senior member of the math team and an editor of the school newspaper. When she is not competing in programming contests and hackathons, she spends time on bioinformatics and computational biology research. In her free time, she enjoys playing the piano, baking, and reading, according to the council bio.
As the winner of this category, Maitra will receive the Medtronic Youth and Innovation Scholarship.
Other categories were Collegian Innovation and Leadership, Academic Innovation and Leadership-Secondary, Academic Innovation and Leadership-Post-Secondary, Community Innovation and Leadership, Entrepreneurial Innovation and Leadership, Research Innovation and Leadership and Small Business Innovation and Leadership.
