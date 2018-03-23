An Indian American-led artificial intelligence startup in San Francisco, Calif., wants to build the cognitive aspect of, or brains behind, self-driving cars.
Civil Maps, of which Sravan Puttagunta serves as the chief executive officer, has a sensor-agnostic platform that enables vehicular cognition for self-driving cars. That emulates the mental routines of human cognition used in the tasks of driving and navigation, the company said.
Civil Maps enables vehicles to develop and leverage their own “mental model” of the world; they can create, utilize, and crowd source maps with the industry’s most cost-effective, scalable and robust methods available today, it said.
The company's proprietary fingerprinting technology is at the core of its offerings in sensor fusion, 3-D mapping, centimeter-accurate localization in 6 degrees of freedom and machine perception, it added.
While empowering vehicles with full environmental awareness and enhanced safety, Civil Maps is able to dramatically reduce the cost and compute the energy requirements involved in continental-scale deployment of autonomous cars, trucks and heavy equipment, it added.
If self-driving cars are really the future of transportation, they need to mimic humans’ basic mental skills: knowing to stop at a stop sign or turn left in a left-only lane.
“We need to create a car that has the (same) cognitive ability as the most expert human driver,” Puttagunta said in a San Francisco Chronicle report.
The idea of Civil Maps is to make autonomous vehicles as comfortable as humans in a familiar neighborhood, the report said. To do this, the technology constantly scans and catalogs streets and highways, and instantly updates its cloud memory bank with that information, it added.
Puttagunta said the company is also talking with dozens of automakers, but declined to specify which ones. He said his company has partners in the U.S., Europe and Japan, according to the publication.
Founded in October 2015, Civil Maps has raised $11 million in funding, which included participation from Ford Motor Company, along with Motus Ventures and Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures.
The Detroit automaker, which recently replaced its CEO with the leader of its advanced-technology group, has said it wants to put autonomous vehicles that can be hailed with an app on the road by 2021, the Chronicle reported.
Civil Maps is just one of many startups that have forged alliances with big automakers in the field of self-driving cars, the report said.
Even though self-driving cars are still a ways off, there are dozens of companies in the Bay Area alone looking to capitalize on a future where cars drive themselves. “We want to be the company that brings clarity to the space,” Puttagunta said in the report.
According to a Jan. 4 blog on the Civil Maps website, the company is developing a new mapping approach designed from the ground-up for autonomous driving.
Unlike the maps you’ve used on your mobile devices, these maps are intended to be interpreted by machines, according to the blog, penned by the company vice president of sales and business development Paul Drysch.
They are specialized maps that tell vehicles where they are and point out the things that are important, Drysch wrote.
According to a report in Fortune, “Civil Maps’s scalable map generation process enables fully autonomous vehicles to drive like humans do—identifying on-road and off-road features even when they might be missing, deteriorated, or hidden from view and letting a car know what it can expect along its route,” explained Puttagunta.
