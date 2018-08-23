Iridescent, a nonprofit empowering underrepresented young people across the globe to become innovators and leaders, announced Aug. 10 that a team of girls from India, as well as one from Nigeria, won top honors at its 2018 Technovation World Pitch Summit.
The summit, considered among the world’s largest tech entrepreneurship program for girls ages 10 to 18, announced the winners in the senior and junior divisions during the Global Innovation Celebration held Aug. 9 at the San Jose Theatre in San Jose, California.
Team Cantavits, of Delhi, won for its app Eedo. The team hopes to track and dispose of electronic waste in an eco-friendly manner through its app, which provides an end-to-end connection between e-waste producers and authorized recyclers.
"According to a study, 81 percent of people dispose of their e-waste in an improper manner, not realizing its consequences. E-waste comes back to them in the form of toxic fumes and polluted water. Our app and the seed money from the Technovation Challenge will help us combat this issue in India," said Team Cantavits.
The Nigerian team, Save-A-Soul, won the junior division with its app FD-Detector which hopes to help consumers identify and avoid the intake of fake drugs in Nigeria.
The Technovation Challenge tasks girls ages 10 to 18, working in teams of one to five, with creating a mobile app addressing a problem in their own community. The 2018 World Pitch Summit is the final event following more than seven months of hard work, innovation and problem solving by more than 19,000 girls in 115 countries supported by over 5,000 mentors, the nonprofit said.
Finalists were pitching for seed funding and scholarships. More than $50,000 was awarded across the teams.
"It is inspiring seeing the hard work and determination of girls around the world working to solve big challenges in their communities with smart solutions," said Tara Chklovski, CEO and founder of Iridescent. "World Pitch is not only an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the nearly 100 girls advancing to the finals, it is a chance to celebrate the 20,000 that are making technology solutions for social good."
