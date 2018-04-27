A trio of social entrepreneurs in India April 5 was named by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as regional winners for the 2018 ASME Innovation Showcase.
The group of regional winners included Sanskriti Dawle and Vinayak Nandalike from Bangalore and Balaji Teegala from Hyderabad.
They were judged and selected out of the eight finalists and will share $500,000 in awards and technical support to help bring their design prototypes to populations in need.
Dawle was selected for the hardware Annie by Thinkerbell Labs. For most of the approximately eight million visually impaired individuals in India, the cost of a Braille display, at $4,000, is simply beyond what they can afford, a news release explained.
A significant percentage of those 8 million are illiterate as a result, it said.
ThinkerBell Labs sought to change that with Annie, an affordable audio-tactile device that makes self-learning and classroom teaching of Braille possible. It runs on a Raspberry Pi and consists of hardware components such as a refreshable braille display, a digital braille slate and a perkins-style braille keyboard – all in one device, the news release said.
This combination thus helps students learn how to read, write and type, with all modules complementing one another, it added.
Nandalike was awarded for the hardware Sparsh. India has approximately 69 million diabetic patients, of which 30 percent develop diabetic peripheral neuropathy – half of those will go on to develop foot ulcers due to their condition, the ASME news release said.
The poor are significantly at risk because of inadequate management of their condition, while conventional diabetic peripheral neuropathy screening devices are bulky, not portable, expensive, and need trained healthcare workers to operate the device, it said.
Yostra Labs created Sparsh, a multi-parameter, portable, hand-held medical device to help clinicians screen diabetic patients for symptoms of peripheral neuropathy, the permanent damage to nerves in the feet, owing to diabetes, the news release noted.
Teegala was named a regional winner for Brun CG. At 32 cases per 1,000 births, India faces one of the highest neonatal mortality rates globally, ASME said.
Its rural areas are particularly vulnerable due to limited healthcare infrastructure, access to equipment, trained professionals and large sparsely populated remote areas, it added.
Brün CG is a revolutionary new labor detection tool with patented technology that makes it possible to monitor vital signs and communicate fetal data with clinicians for timely interventions in distant, hard-to-access locations, according to the news release.
ISHOW’s panel of judges, which included representatives from Tesla, Villgro Innovations, BEMPU, Henkel India, Ankur Capital, Imaginarium, Osteo3d and Design Directions was vastly impressed by the winners’ innovative and globally scalable solutions, the news release said.
“The extraordinary inventions put forward by Annie by Thinkerbell Labs, Brün CG and Sparsh will make it possible for doctors and teachers to do more to help their patients and students, respectively, live better, more fulfilling lives,” Charla K. Wise, president of ASME, said in a statement.
“Their display of creativity and ingenuity, and that of their peers, fully embodies the spirit of the ISHOW and exemplifies the potential of tomorrow’s engineering problem-solvers and social entrepreneurs,” Wise added.
Dawle, Nandalike and Teegala were chosen from eight finalists who were pared down from 150 applicants who presented a range of devices designed to make a transformational economic, environmental, and social impact.
The finalists appeared before a panel of judges that included successful entrepreneurs, engineers, academics, and founders of venture-funded startups to pitch the engineering design attributes of their prototypes and outline their plans for manufacturing, implementation, marketing and financing.
“ASME congratulates and thanks all our winners and finalists for their outstanding commitment to advancing hardware for social good,” said Wise. “By constantly pushing the innovation frontier outward, they are making a measurable difference for all of humankind today and for generations to come.”
The winning inventors will also share in-kind prizes, along with six other winners who will be announced in similar competitions in Nairobi, Kenya, in May and Washington, D.C., in June.
