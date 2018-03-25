The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s San Francisco chapter has been honored with the “Best Chapter Overseas” award
The chapter — represented by chair Vish Arunchalam and vice chair Geetha Ramakrishnan — was awarded at the 68th annual ICAI function in New Delhi.
Among the dignitaries at the event, attended by more than 2,000 members and student invitees globally, including Union Minister for Indian Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Law and Justice and Corporate Affairs P.P. Chaudhary.
ICAI’s San Francisco chapter was established in March 2017 to bring together chartered accountants in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.
It seeks to advance the interests of certified accountants by providing opportunities for networking, professional development and building mutually beneficial business and knowledge partnerships.
“Until the establishment of this chapter, I had not realized just how many chartered accountants there are in the San Francisco Bay Area and many of us are leaders and key influencers in our chosen fields,” Madhu Ranganathan, ICAI-SF member and [24] 7.ai global chief financial officer, said in a statement. “I have greatly enjoyed reconnecting with fellow members and taking advantage of the well put together knowledge events. I look forward to leveraging this powerful network of CAs even further.”
Arunchalam added that the award is “the clearest recognition of our impact and influence during this short time.”
Ramakrishnan added that the award “underscores the strong support” of the global organization for the chapter.
