BENGALURU (IANS) — The IT-savvy Karnataka government is setting up five technology hubs across the state for innovations by start-ups in the product space for domestic and export markets, said IT Minister K.J. George Aug. 6.
"The first K-Tech hub was opened at Belagavi in the northwest region last week and the second hub in Bengaluru today (Monday). Three more hubs are being set up at Mangaluru, Mysuru and Shivamogga," said George.
Designed as a shared prototyping facility with co-working, the hubs offer office space and amenities to incubate ideas and innovate products by start-ups in the respective regions.
"Of the five hubs, four are being located in tier-2 cities across the state to leverage the manufacturing clusters around them and hire local talent from colleges and institutions in the respective regions," said the minister.
The hubs will also create ecosystem to sustain them and attract investments from local entrepreneurs for job creation and all-round development.
"The hubs will also engage with stakeholders in the region, attract talent, promote entrepreneurship for more start-ups," said George.
The tech hubs will house a knowledge park, a science park and an incubation center with common instrumentation facility for program management in a network mode, linked to its hardware product incubator in Bengaluru.
"We are keen to set up an ecosystem to benefit stakeholders with infra support and mentoring. With disruptive technologies creating opportunities, the hubs will help our state in retaining leadership position in the country," he added.
The innovation hubs will enable tech-based start-ups to access research and development centers and prototyping labs, skilled staff and access to raw materials for manufacturing products.
According to state IT principal secretary Gaurav Gupta, the disruptive technologies were making enterprises to invest in digital transformation of their operations to sustain their business and compete in a global market.
"Spending is shifting from IT services to line of business, with associated technologies like big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud and Internet of Things," added Gupta.
The minister and the IT department officials, however, did not share the cost of setting up the tech hubs for innovation.
