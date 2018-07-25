Los Angeles-based supply chain technology startup Omnichain Solutions, co-founded and led by Indian American entrepreneur Pratik Soni, was named among the Top 100 North America Award winners by Red Herring.
The Red Herring list honors the year's most promising private technology ventures in North America.
Omnichain, which leverages the power of Blockchain, was commended for its upward business trajectory and market-disrupting solutions that use Blockchain technology to help brands and retailers drive growth at scale through real-time transparency across their supply chains, according to a company news release.
“It is an honor to be named to this list of forward-thinkers and innovators pushing business and technology into the future," Soni, who also serves as the company's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Blockchain is set to transform entire industries, and we are proud to be at the forefront of bringing this technology to the supply chain industry," he said.
"With goods traversing multiple–often, disparate–production sites, warehouses, e-tailers and retailers, companies need transparency and visibility in order to prevent supply and demand imbalances, ensure they have the right stock to meet demand, and grow their business and revenue," Soni added. "This is what Blockchain delivers and the Omnichain difference.”
Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration, the release said.
The winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Hotel, have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds making the trip to California, it added.
The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman, publisher and CEO Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.
“2018’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Vieux. “What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors. We believe Omnichain embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Omnichain should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.