Neighborhood social media platform Nextdoor, led by Indian American entrepreneur Nirav Tolia, recently announced the acquisition of a similar Chicago-based company, EveryBlock.
The Chicago neighborhood news site, which aggregated everything from news stories and crime reports to restaurant inspection results, shut down July 19 following the acquisition, according to an AmericaNinno.com report.
With the shutdown, EveryBlock users are no longer able to access their past posts.
Nextdoor acquired the EveryBlock trademark and domain from Comcast. The details of the deal were not disclosed
“Though EveryBlock had a large number of users in Chicago, it wasn’t as successful in the limited number of other locations where it was available,” a Comcast spokesperson said in an email to the publication. “With a much larger national user base and availability in more than 175,000 neighborhoods across the country (and growing), Nextdoor is a more robust, readily-available and viable platform.”
Users at EveryBlock are now directed to set up accounts with the Tolia-led San Francisco-based startup.
Though Nextdoor is acquiring the EveryBlock trademark and domain, it does not have the capabilities to continue running the site, Tolia said, according to the report.
“We don’t have expertise in what EveryBlock has built,” Tolia said. “It wouldn’t make any sense to continue EveryBlock as a standalone. That’s not our business; our business is Nextdoor.”
EveryBlock users who sign up for Nextdoor will be able to find out about local crimes, locate nearby businesses and communicate with other neighbors like they did before, but they won’t receive an automated feed of 311 requests, business licenses or other neighborhood-specific data points that EveryBlock used to aggregate from various sources, Tolia said, according to the publication.
In addition to talking with users who have verified their address, Nextdoor users can also find out about local events, neighborhood home values, and post lost and found notifications. Some of the Everyblock code will remain available on GitHub for free, Tolia added in the report.
Since the announcement of the acquisition, Nextdoor has seen an uptick in Chicago-area users, Tolia said in the report.
“It’s not as if we didn’t have a presence in Chicago … but we can always do better and this partnership will help us do that,” Tolia said.
The entrepreneur recently told India-West he was eyeing India for further expansion of Nextdoor (see India-West article here).
