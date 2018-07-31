The founder and chief executive officer of neighborhood social media network Nextdoor, Nirav Tolia, July 25 announced in an email to his employees that he is stepping down from his leadership role at the company.
Tolia, who has held the role for nearly eight years, said in the email that he is personally on the search for his replacement. Following his transition out of the CEO post, the Indian American executive said he will take on a more active chairman role on the company’s board.
“I think if you’re lucky as a founder, you build your company to a point where it makes sense to find a proven operator to take that company to the next level,” Tolia told Recode, who reported the news. “That’s where we are.”
While CEO changes aren’t uncommon at startups, they are rarely a tranquil transition. The move raises a number of questions for Nextdoor, and it’s possible that a new CEO will threaten the company’s culture and momentum, Recode said.
Nextdoor, which was founded in 2010, uses people’s addresses to verify where they live and lets them join community groups with their neighbors to talk about everything from local crime to garage sales. In many ways, it offers a more intimate experience than Facebook by connecting people to others who actually live in their community, according to the report.
That intimacy has also led to some troubling uses of the service, though, specifically around racial profiling, it said.
But that Facebook-like social networking element has made Nextdoor one of the tech industry’s more promising companies, especially at a time when few consumer startups are gaining much traction, the publication went on.
The company has raised almost $300 million and is now valued at more than $1 billion. It also recently started to make money, and just hired its first CFO, Tolia said. Nextdoor started selling ads for the first time in early 2017, and has been pushing to expand its product internationally, a unique challenge given the local nature of the product, Recode noted.
“… as Nextdoor evolves, the role of the CEO needs to evolve as well. The size of our footprint is growing larger and our organization is growing more complex. The time is right to find the next CEO for Nextdoor,” Tolia expressed in the letter, which was obtained by Recode.
That growth is why Tolia said that he believes Nextdoor needs a more “operational” CEO. He dismissed any idea that he was forced by the board to move into a new role, the report said.
“I’m a co-founder of this company. I’m the single largest individual shareholder,” he said. “No one wants this company to be great more than me.”
Tolia said the transition doesn’t necessarily mean the company’s next move will be an initial public offering, but he added that the young business is growing, the report said.
Nextdoor had its best quarter ever this spring, and has already generated more revenue in the first half of 2018 than it did in all of 2017, Tolia said in the report.
Tolia is known for hosting exclusive dinner parties for entrepreneurs, many of whom have gone on to become some of the tech industry’s most recognizable figures. The gatherings have included guests like former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, Apple’s Jony Ive and Google’s Larry Page, according to the report.
LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman is another close friend of Tolia’s. Hoffman says the two have been discussing Tolia’s transition for months. That explains why Tolia specifically mentioned Hoffman’s transition from LinkedIn CEO to LinkedIn chairman as an example of what he’d ultimately like to do at Nextdoor, Recode added.
Tolia doesn’t have a strict timeline for finding his replacement, but when he does, Hoffman knows what he should expect as part of the transiton.
“You spend the first, I think for me it was like six weeks of Jeff [Weiner] being CEO, being very publicly in support of the company, but not in the building,” Hoffman said in an interview with Recode. “Because what you’re doing is you’re rewiring the neurons. The natural thing is everyone comes to you to say, ‘Hey, can you solve this problem?’” That’s the job of the new CEO, he added.
Tolia says the company plans to look for its next leader externally, and given the small size of Nextdoor’s board, he thinks it’ll be a group effort. The board includes a handful of marquee Silicon Valley investors, including Benchmark’s Bill Gurley and Greylock’s David Sze, the report added.
“The future is exceptionally bright for Nextdoor. We’ve never been more well-positioned to achieve our potential, both as a business and force for good in the world,” Tolia wrote. “Thank you for the last eight years, this has been one of the best experiences of my life. I will always be inspired by the amazing opportunity – and worthy mission – that makes our company truly special,” the outgoing CEO concluded in his letter.
Tolia told India-West last month that Nextdoor is contemplating an entrance into the India market at some point in the future. “We’re excited about India as a potential market,” he said, adding: “It’s no time soon, so we don’t have a defined vision of India, besides knowing that it is a critical market for us.” (See earlier India-West interview here.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.