Gold House, a nonprofit organization seeking to support Asian Americans in business and culture, May 1, in line with the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the U.S., released its inaugural A100 list.
The nonprofit Gold House list, in naming the 100 individuals honoring the most influential Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, listed at least 20 Indian American and South Asian Americans.
“The A100 honors the most impactful Asians in culture every May for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Honorees pioneer new enterprises as founders; herald new industries in the C-suite; transform culture through historic creative endeavors; and set unmatched global sports records,” the nonprofit said. “This year is especially momentous as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ‘Asian America.’”
The list featured people in industries ranging from tech entrepreneurs to film makers and everything in between. Among those listed included Female Founders Fund co-founder Anu Duggal, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, comedian and filmmaker Aziz Ansari, and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.
The list was put together by a committee that includes Asian and Asian American notables like Yahoo founder Jerry Yang, DC Entertainment’s Jim Lee and figure skater Michelle Kwan, as well as other multicultural leaders including actor Forest Whitaker, musician Pharrell Williams and Susan Lyne, managing partner at BBG Ventures.
“All too often, the impact of Asians in the worlds of media, fashion, the arts, activism, and sometimes even technology is unseen or understated,” selection committee member Khai Meng Tham, a worldwide co-chairman and chief creative officer of Ogilvy & Mather, said in a statement, according to a TechCrunch report. “But raise the curtain and a wealth of talented people are unveiled. The A100 uniquely cuts across genders, pan-Asian ethnicities, beliefs, industries, and generations.”
Others named to the list include Vimeo chief executive Anjali Sud, chief global marketing officer at SC Johnson Ann Mukherjee, Snap chief strategy officer Imran Khan, journalist and author Fareed Zakaria, comedian Hasan Minhaj and PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.
Additionally, Gold House named comedian, actor and writer Kumail Nanjiani; comedian, actress and writer Mindy Kaling; Hearst president of entertainment and syndication Neeraj Khemlani; actor, singer and producer Priyanka Chopra; Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones; Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani; and actor Riz Ahmed to the inaugural list.
Entrepreneur and media executive Sanjay Sharma, WeWork chief product officer Shiva Rajaraman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Warburg Pincus managing director Vishnu Menon were part of the A100 list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.