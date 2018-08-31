NEW DELHI — With the Indian economy registering a GDP growth of 8.2 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Aug. 31 said that it represented the potential of a 'New India' in an environment of global turmoil.
"India's GDP for the first quarter this year growing at 8.2 percent in an otherwise environment of global turmoil represents the potential of New India," Jaitley said in a tweet.
"Reforms and fiscal prudence are serving us well. India is witnessing an expansion of the neo-middle class," he added.
As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office, the GDP at 2011-12 prices in the first quarter of 2018-19 registered a growth of 8.2 percent, up from 7.7 percent in Q4 of 2017-18 and 5.6 percent from year-ago corresponding quarter.
