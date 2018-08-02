Indian-led startup Dishq was among nine startup companies chosen by Techstar as part of its Farm to Fork Accelerator Program in St. Paul, Minn.
The participating companies – which hail from across the globe – will spend three months in Minnesota, according to a July 16 Techstar news release.
Techstars, a Boulder, Colo.-based business development organization, designed its Farm to Fork program specifically for food and agriculture entrepreneurs, it said.
This is the first of three participant cohorts in the three-year program created in partnership with St. Paul-based Ecolab and Minnetonka-based Cargill, according to a Star Tribune report.
While in Minnesota, the creators of these small companies will have access to more than a hundred mentors, including executives from Cargill and Ecolab, the report said.
"We really looked for teams that could move quickly and execute quickly, because the company might end up doing something totally different in four months from what they are doing today," Brett Brohl, managing director for the Farm to Fork Accelerator, said in a statement.
Techstars aims to jump-start good ideas, while the sponsoring corporations hope to identify and invest in emerging technologies that could help their interests, it said.
Farm to Fork is one of 15 new Techstars accelerators, part of 41 Techstars accelerator programs globally. One in Minneapolis is focused on retail in partnerships with Target Corp.
Dishq uses food science and computer learning to predict people's taste, said Kishan Vasani, co-founder and chief executive of the startup, the publication said.
He hopes to tap into the data and expertise of Cargill, Ecolab and Techstars to make sure they are actually addressing what the market needs, it added.
"We are developing a technology that can predict what you want to eat before you do — essentially building a food brain," Vasani said.
According to its website, www.dishq.co, the company is a food AI company. It boasts that its unique technology leverages food science and rich data to understand and predict people's taste preferences.
“We're helping the industry with key challenges including recommendations and personalization, menu and product development and insights and trends,” the company, which has offices in Bangalore, London and St. Paul, said.
Vasani, who serves as the CEO at Dishq, co-founded the company with Sai Sreenivas Kodur, also the chief technology officer, in 2015.
In addition to Dishq, Vasani is an investor at TreeStack.tech and the co-founder and chair at One Cause in London.
He was formerly the vice president of marketing at London-based Osper, chief operating officer at Bangalore-based JUST EAT, founder and managing director at U Want Media in London and a graduate management trainee at Lloyds TSB in London.
Vasani is a graduate of Aston University.
Brohl said in the report that the hope is that some of the startups will end up opening offices in the Twin Cities.
"That happens sometimes, and we would love to see it happen here," he said.
