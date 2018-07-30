Canadian college students of Indian origin Hamayal Choudhry and Samin Khan, both 20, won the 2018 Microsoft Imagine Cup’s first place prize for their startup SmartARM.
For winning the competition, which boasted more than 3,000 entries, the winners collected $130,000 in cash and Microsoft Azure cloud credit plus a one-on-one advice session with Indian American Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, according to the company.
The competition is an annual startup pitch opportunity for student tech entrepreneurs, with the winners announced during an event in Seattle, Wash., July 25.
With SmartARM, Choudhry, who also serves as an intern at Tesla, and Khan are promising a cheaper, 3D-printed prosthetic hand, augmented with some Azure-powered artificial intelligence: A camera in the palm of the prosthetic hand will use computer vision to identify an object and subtly adjust the fingers to the most appropriate grip. It makes prosthetics more elegant and intuitive, the founders said, according to a Business Insider report.
Choudhry is a second-year mechatronics engineering student at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, and recently scored an internship at Tesla, the report said.
His partner in SmartARM, Samin Khan, is a third-year computer science student at the University of Toronto, it added.
The competitors were judged on several criteria, including feasibility of the concept and viability as a business. All three teams went away with Microsoft Azure credits and free Microsoft Surface laptops, the publication added.
Nadella himself was on hand at the ceremony, as well as special guest Chloe Kim, the Olympic champion snowboarder.
Nadella praised the top teams as using artificial intelligence to solve "un-met, unarticulated needs" and helping people in real life, according to the report.
Nadella also joked that all of the Imagine Cup teams had accomplished more than he did at their age, and that he may actually be in a poor place to give advice to the finalist teams.
"I definitely wouldn't have made this final," quipped Nadella. "This is a problem."
