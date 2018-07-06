SAE International June 19 announced that it has honored senior vice president and head of product development at Mahindra and Mahindra Srinivas Aravapalli with the SAE Environmental Excellence in Transportation award.
Aravapalli, who is also the chief executive at Mahindra Graphics Research Design in Italy, received the honor during the SAE International WCX World Congress Experience in Detroit recently.
The Environmental Excellence in Transportation Award recognizes an individual or groups of individuals who through their ingenuity and dedication make significant innovations in reducing the environmental impact caused by the transportation industry.
Aravapalli played a crucial role in pioneering several "First of its Kind" automotive electronics technologies and various customer delight features in India, SAE said in a news release.
He spearheaded the project "Ecosense – A Savior of 100,000 Metric Tons of CO2 per year,” which led to the development of an intelligent vehicle algorithm that evaluates driving style and encourages eco-friendly driving.
Ecosense is said to be revolutionary in terms of fuel savings and the reduction of carbon footprint, thus resulting in a cleaner atmosphere and better environment for healthy living, the news release added.
Aravapalli is a pioneer in sustainable mobility solutions and an accomplished leader in the automotive electronics field. His contributions have been recognized by industry and governmental organizations with prestigious awards such as the Golden Peacock Eco Innovation Award, India's Environmental Excellence Award, Environment Initiative of the Year. These awards are a testament to his remarkable efforts, according to SAE International.
A graduate of Nagarjuna University, earning a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, and Coventry University, obtaining a master’s in automotive electronics, Aravapalli has been with Mahindra for at least six years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
