Silicon Valley, Calif.-based Indian American engineer Hemanth Rama recently was honored with the IBM Z Champion Award by IBM.
IBM Champions demonstrate both expertise in and extraordinary support and advocacy for IBM technology, communities and solutions, the company said in a news release.
The IBM Champion program recognizes innovative thought leaders in the technical community and rewards these contributions by amplifying their voice and increasing their sphere of influence.
IBM Champions are enthusiasts and advocates: IT professionals, business leaders, developers, executives, educators and influencers who support and mentor others to help them get the most out of IBM software, solutions and services, it said.
Rama, a mainframe expert specializing in performance, capacity and workload management, was named in the Z category after receiving 1,400 nominations with 38 countries represented. The Indian American is a millennial mainframe engineer who specializes in mainframes.
“My passion to solve challenges we face today through technology made me to fly from far east to hub of innovation – Silicon Valley,” Rama said in a statement.
Hundreds of other individuals were recognized by IBM in various categories including analytics, cloud, collaboration solutions, Z and storage.
IBM, with Z Systems, is a major manufacturer in the mainframe market since 1960s.
Rama also holds three patents and has been published on planetmainframe.org, cmg.org and destinationz.org. He received a master’s in computer science and has been a prominent player in how mainframes are viewed and used.
He has presented at some of the most esteemed international conferences. Most notably he is a Project Officer for SHARE MVS performance project. MVSP Project membership consists of SHARE members with expertise in performance management or capacity planning from a management or technical perspective, according to Rama news release.
Rama said there is currently a unique problem that the mainframe industry is facing, including a significant shortage of people with mainframe skills.
