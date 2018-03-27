MUMBAI — Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is on a nine-day trade mission to India, announced March 26 that he had signed a $500 million deal with one of India’s largest steel companies, the JSW Group, to upgrade a plant it owns outside of Houston.
The upgrade will create 500 new jobs, announced the governor and JSW company officials at a press conference in Mumbai. The JSW Group will spend $500 million, while the state of Texas will chip in $3.4 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund, an initiative launched by the governor to close deals.
"We are proud to be connected with the largest steel producer in India," Abbott said, adding that the move could also help knit together India and Texas in sectors such as oil and gas and manufacturing.
JSW chairman Sajjan Jindal, and Jindal's Indian American son Parth, who runs the Houston-area plant, also attended the press conference. Abbott mentioned several North Texas companies that could profit from the state's courtship of Indian entrepreneurs and corporations, including Lockheed Martin, whose Fort Worth, Texas, assembly plant could benefit from discussions with the Indian air force about partnerships to build 100 F-16 Block 70 combat fighter jets.
In a conference call with Texas reporters, Abbott said a "micro level" purpose of his trip is to "tie up loose ends" on other pending deals, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. He did not promise to generate any more job-creation news while he's in India but said he expects in coming weeks "some announcements that result from meetings I have here."
Abbott's "larger perspective" goal for the trip, he said, is to hitch Texas businesses to the world's fastest-growing economy, India. He compared the opportunity to the one early suppliers of Wal-Mart capitalized on before the retailer became a behemoth.
Dallas-based AT&T and other Dallas-area companies work with Tech Mahindra of Richardson, Texas, whose headquarters are based in Mumbai. Abbott visited Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., in Mumbai March 25.
"Look, the reality is India is one of the most prolific economies in the entire world," he told a large group of reporters from Indian newspapers and TV networks. "It's very important for Texas businesses to be connected with this fast-growing economy."
In both press conferences March 26, Abbott was asked about President Donald Trump's steel tariffs and trade policies; he supported the president saying he was seeking to achieve “greater fairness in the trade process,” and protect U.S. companies’ intellectual property.
Sajjan Jindal dismissed suggestions that his $12 billion conglomerate, which has interests ranging from steel and cement to power plants and sports, was reacting to Trump's actions.
"Melted and manufactured steel within that complex was always our dream," he said.
Parth Jindal, head of JSW USA, said the upgrade could be completed in two years, as long as the company can obtain Environmental Protection Agency approvals.
The move aligns with Trump's push to have America resume onshore steel production, said the Indian American, adding: "We want to bring steel manufacturing back into the United States.
On March 26 evening, Abbott travelled with his wife Cecilia to Bengaluru. The couple dined that evening at their hotel with several tech leaders, including: Indian American Wipro chief executive Abid Neemuchwala, who lives in the Dallas area; Yasmeen and Azim Premji, chairman, Wipro, and their son Rishad Premji; Arun Agarwal, CEO, Dallas-based Nextt; Sanjiv Yajnik, president, Capital One Financial Services Division in Dallas, and his niece Rhea Kaikobad; Saurabh Govil, president and chief human resources officer, Wipro; and B.M. Bhanu, chief operating officer, Wipro, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.
The following day, Abbott toured the campuses of high-tech giants Wipro and Infosys. The Abbotts were also scheduled to visit Agra and New Delhi before returning to Austin March 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.