The American Society of Safety Professionals named Anil Mathur to serve a two-year term on the board as the society’s public director – a position created in 2015 to gain a corporate perspective from outside the occupational safety and health profession. Mathur is president and CEO of Alaska Tanker Company, a position he has held since 2001. Prior to joining Alaska Tanker Company, the Indian American worked for BP for 20 years. He also spent five years at Cities Service Company. Mathur earned an M.B.A. from U.C. Berkeley, a master’s degree from the University of Tulsa and a bachelor’s degree from IIT Kharagpur. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.
• Novocure announced that Pritesh Shah has been appointed as Novocure’s chief commercial officer. Shah joined Novocure in 2012 as the senior director of global marketing and progressed through a series of roles of greater responsibilities within the commercial organization. Most recently, he acted as senior VP of the Americas. Prior to joining Novocure, he had extensive experience in the oncology field, including roles at Roche, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, OSI Oncology and AVEO. Pritesh is a graduate of the University of Maryland and Seton Hall University.
• Thin Film Electronics ASA, a global leader in near field communication mobile marketing solutions, named Poorab Shah executive VP of software. Shah joins Thinfilm from AdBlock, where he served as CTO. Prior to that, he was SVP of product and technology at Ask Partner Network, an IAC company. He also worked at Mindspark and Priceline.com.
• McDermott International Inc. named Samik Mukherjee executive VP and COO. Prior to his appointment at McDermott, Mukherjee was the EVP of corporate development, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, digital and IT for TechnipFMC. He is a graduate of the Rotterdam School of Management at Erasmus University in The Netherlands, IIT Kanpur, and has completed the Harvard Business School Executive Program.
• Granite named Jigisha Desai senior VP and CFO. Desai has been with Granite for 25 years, serving most recently as VP of corporate finance and treasurer. Desai received a B.S. in accounting from the University of Houston and an M.B.A. in corporate finance from Golden Gate University. In 2016 she completed the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program. She is a member the Association of Financial Professionals and is a Certified Treasury Professional.
• Califia Farms, in announcing raising $50 million, named Sandeep Patel CFO. Patel joins Califia after 20 years in investment banking, where as a managing director at both Barclays and Goldman Sachs, he advised a broad range of corporate clients on important strategic and financing matters across the food and beverage, agriculture, and technology landscapes globally. He is a graduate of Williams College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale Law School.
• Daseke Inc., a transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, named Bharat Mahajan CFO. Mahajan previously served as CFO for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services. His track record at Aveda included leading a team that negotiated with, acquired and successfully integrated six companies. He also helped raise revenue by eightfold between early 2016 and early 2018.
