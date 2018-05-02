The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management announced the finalists for its 2018 CIO Leadership Award, with Indian American Akash Khurana and Harmeen Mehta among those chosen.
The MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award honors executives who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT.
The award, established in 2008, draws applicants from a wide diversity of industries, countries and backgrounds. Recipients, and their organizations, receive broad recognition for their accomplishments.
Khurana is vice president, chief information officer and chief digital officer at McDermott Inc., a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering, and design and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide.
As CIO/CDO, Khurana is responsible for the transformation of McDermott’s information technology and digital strategy, his CIO Award bio page said.
He has been driving a vision which includes developing the right talent, streamlining processes, and delivering integrated strategic technology solutions aligned to business needs, it said.
Mehta is the global chief information officer and head of Bharti Airtel Limited.
In her role she is responsible for all of IT and engineering across India, South Asia and 14 countries in Africa according to her bio.
Mehta also leads the digitization agenda across Bharti Airtel and leading building new innovative platforms bringing new monetization opportunities to the company. Given the large scale of Airtel will over 350+mn customers, Airtel runs one of the largest big data platforms and greatly leverages machine learning and AI to create a digital brain that powers these platforms, the bio said.
Mehta has more than two decades of experience in technology and has held various leadership positions such as CIO for global markets, risk and operations at BBVA; global head of corporate, investment and private banking IT at HSBC Global Technology Centre; managing director at Merrill Lynch India Technology Services across India, Singapore, Ireland and Canada; and as Asia CIO for global markets and research technology at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
She is also a board member for TM Forum and other startups in India and the Silicon Valley.
Other finalists selected included Land O'Lakes Inc. senior vice president and CIO Mike Macrie and assistant secretary-general and chief information technology officer of the United Nations' Office of Information and Communications Technology Atefeh Riazi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.