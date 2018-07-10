SAN FRANCISCO — Sunil Abraham, executive director of Bengaluru-based The Center for Internet and Society, has been appointed as vice president of Leadership Programs at the Mozilla Foundation, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that leads the Open Source Mozilla project.
Abraham will start as an advisor to Mozilla's executive team and directors and will move to Berlin full-time in January 2019, the Mozilla Foundation said in a statement.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Sunil Abraham. Sunil joins us from The Center for Internet and Society, the most recent chapter in a 20 year career of developing free and open source software and an open internet agenda," Mark Surman, executive director of the Mozilla Foundation, said in a blog post.
Abraham first founded Mahiti, a non-profit software development shop and then The Center for Internet and Society, a policy and technology think tank in Bengaluru.
In his new role, Abraham "will head up the programs that bring people from around the world into our work – the Internet Health Report, MozFest, our fellowships and awards – with the aim of supporting people who want to take a leadership role in this community," Surman said.
Abraham was elected an Ashoka fellow in 1999 to "explore the democratic potential of the Internet" and was also granted a Sarai FLOSS fellowship in 2003.
Between June 2004 and June 2007, he also managed the International Open Source Network, a project of the United Nations Development Program's Asia-Pacific Development Information Program, serving 42 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Foundation and its subsidiary, Mozilla Corporation.
Firefox is available for Windows, Mac OS, Linux and Berkeley Software Distribution operating systems.
