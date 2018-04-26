U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced April 12 that it had received 190,090 H-1B visa applications for fiscal year 2019.
The agency announced April 5 that it had met the numbers needed to meet the congressionally-mandated cap of 65,000 regular H-1B visas, and 20,000 “master’s cap” visas. USCIS said it has allotted in total 85,000 visas via a randomized lottery.
Immigration analysts had predicted there would be a severe drop in applications this year, given the anti H-1B and “Hire American” rhetoric of the Trump administration. But this year’s numbers represent a roughly four percent drop over last year’s application numbers: 199,000. However, numbers of applicants have been declining since President Donald Trump took office.
For FY 2017 – applications were accepted beginning April 1, 2016 and closed shortly after – 236,000 H-1B petitions were filed. In 2015, applications for FY 2016 totaled 233,000, according to USCIS data.
In a previous story, India-West noted the decline of applications from Indian companies versus the increase in petitions from U.S.-based companies. (See story here.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.