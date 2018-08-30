SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Wedding and Lifestyle Expo Asiana’s 11th annual “Vivah 2018" was held at the Santa Clara Convention Center here Aug. 19, attracting thousands of attendees who came to attend the one-stop exhibition event, featuring over 75 vendors under one roof, for all their wedding preparations. With vendors’ specialties ranging from bridal wear boutiques to photographers, caterers, event planners, henna artists, realtors, jewelers, exotic cars, makeup artists and much more, the Expo made it convenient for the prospective bride and groom to see what is available, even offering a fresh outlook to plan their special day.
Ruby and Sonu, who are getting married next year, told India-West that coming to the Expo was very helpful. “We are very new at this, but we found the perfect photographer for our wedding,” said Ruby.
Leena Jay, president of WLEA, told India-West that the concept of Vivah came from a “need” for an event like this in North America. She was inspired by bridal expos that she had attended in other countries, like the U.K. So, 11 years ago, she organized the first Vivah Expo. The response was so good that in the second year she doubled the number of vendors who wanted to participate. In fact, some of the vendors have been a part of the “Vivah family,” as she refers to them, from the early years. Vivah has since grown so big that vendors fly from other parts of the country to be a part of the Expo, such as Priyanka Signature Boutique, who came down from Seattle to use Vivah as a platform to get in touch with prospective clients.
Jay aptly describes Vivah as the fairy godmother who makes your wedding fairytale come true.
The highlight of the Vivah Expo was the dazzling fashion show. Each aspect of the show reflected Jay’s eye for detail and the team’s hard work. Emcees Puneet Singh and Vishal Gurubaxani kept the atmosphere fun and lively. And with enough free giveaways, the audience stayed engaged.
Lithesome models displayed the latest in bridal couture on a professionally set-up ramp. Shehnai Bridal Boutique, bAnu Designs and VAMA Designs displayed their individual styles on the ramp. Whether you are a bride or groom with a traditional style of zari or dabka work, or a contemporary style of pearls and lace, you could see the latest trends, colors and styles available out there.
Amy Thakkar, the designer and owner of Fremont-based Shehnai Boutique, told India-West: “Vivah has been an awesome experience. Not only do you get in touch with future brides but also their families.”
Music by the official DJ of the Expo, DJ Salim, kept the atmosphere energetic and the Mona Khan Dance Company entertained the audience with performances amidst the fashion show. The dancers’ tribute to the late Bollywood star, Sridevi, brought a sense of awe and nostalgia in the crowd and earned a roaring applause from the audience.
The fashion show also held a Kiki challenge. Three couples were invited from the audience to perform the Kiki challenge, and one lucky couple would win a three-night stay at Moon Palace, Jamaica. Nimit and Shalu, the excited winners of the Kiki challenge, told India-West that “Vivah was a great platform for connecting future brides and grooms to a whole bunch of resources.”
After the finale, when asked about the success of Vivah, an exuberant but thankful Jay told India-West that it is the vendors who have made Vivah possible for all these years and are the reason for its expansion. “If you put things in perspective, it’s how much these vendors trust us with their brand. I am truly thankful to them because without them there would be no Vivah,” said Jay.
Mita from Mita Décor told India-West that as a vendor what brings her back to Vivah is that, “Unlike other bridal shows, people who come here are actually interested. They want to have a conversation and they reach out.”
