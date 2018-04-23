Vivek Wadhwa announced in an email to his followers that he has been appointed as a Distinguished Fellow at Harvard Law School, returning to the institution where he previously worked.
“I am really excited to be rejoining my former colleagues at Harvard Law School to help with what I consider to be the most important research project of our times: to understand the impact of technology on jobs and develop policies to mitigate the dangers,” the Indian American academic wrote in the email.
Wadhwa will serve as a Distinguished Fellow for Harvard’s Labor and Worklife program, which will span three years.
The program will bring together Wadhwa, renowned labor economist Richard Freeman, Obama administration labor policy worker Sharon Block, and historian and scholar John Trumpbour to analyze new data on automation and jobs and to brainstorm on policy.
“I am very grateful to the Harvard folks for the rare distinction they are providing me,” he added.
Wadhwa said he will still be teaching at Carnegie Mellon’s School of Engineering “but I shall also spend as much time in Cambridge, Mass., as I can when the Harvard project gets into high gear later this year.”
Wadhwa added that the project is important “because with the present course of technology, we are headed directly into the dystopia of Mad Max. Most people don’t understand how fast things are changing and how ugly the transition will be when cars and trucks begin to drive themselves, machines do the work of manufacturing and delivery, and AIs take over most skilled jobs.”
“What makes things worse is that the people creating the technologies want us to believe that as tens of millions of jobs disappear over the next two decades, new ones will be created—and we will magically re-employ the people who have been displaced,” he added. “Others tout a mystical solution: Universal Basic Income, a handout that governments provide to everyone which solves the social and economic problems of joblessness. The reality is that there will be few jobs created and joblessness will only lead to despair.”
Wadhwa said he has long been worried about that, previously scribing a series of articles about the society trending for a jobless future no matter what the government does.
“It is imperative that we understand the impacts of technology and develop sensible policies,” Wadhwa said. “My hope is that the Harvard project will provide the research and directions to take us closer to where we want to be: Star Trek.”
A graduate of Canberra University in Australia (bachelor’s in computing) and New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business (M.B.A.), Wadhwa most recently served as Fellow at Stanford University’s Arthur & Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance, where he has been since January 2012.
He also is a columnist for the Washington Post and an executive in residence and adjunct professor, as well as director of research at Duke University’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Research Commercialization. He will leave Duke at the conclusion of the school year, following a 12-year stint.
Wadhwa has also served in various teaching roles at Singularity University, Emory University, U.C. Berkeley and Harvard Law School. Prior to his time in academia, Wadhwa was the founder and CEO of Relativity Technologies, CTO of Seer Technologies, and vice president of Credit Suisse First Boston.
He is a former TIME Tech 40 Most Influential Minds in Tech, and Foreign Policy Magazine Top 100 Global Thinker, taking home those awards in 2013 and 2012, respectively.
His book, "The Driver in the Driverless Car," is long-listed for the Best Business Books of 2017 by the Financial Times and McKinsey Business (see India-West article here).
Additionally, he was among the Silicon Valley Forum 2018 "Visionary Award" recipients (see India-West article here).
