Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, who had shot for an advertisement for an Indian pan masala brand, Pan Bahar, in 2016, has now stated that he was “cheated” by the mouth freshener company which had employed him to promote its brand.
According to BBC, he had been asked to explain why he was in an ad for Pan Bahar which is linked with an addictive form of tobacco. Brosnan had been issued a notice for appearing in a “surrogate advertisement.”
In February, the health department, according to Indian Express, had issued a notice under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, which bans all kinds of direct and indirect advertisements of tobacco products. The Delhi government had argued that areca nut or supari is a cancer-causing agent.
Brosnan said the company, Ashok & Co, did not disclose the “hazardous nature” of the product, a senior official said, BBC reports.
The firm has not reacted to the actor’s statement but told the BBC in 2016 there was no tobacco in the product.
Delhi health official S.K. Arora said that in his written response to the government, Brosnan had also assured them that his association with the brand was over and agreed to help further efforts against similar campaigns in the future, adds BBC.
People magazine had earlier quoted Brosnan as saying that his contract detailed that he was to advertise a “breath freshener/tooth whitener.”
The campaign was suspended after it caused an uproar, and Brosnan reacted by saying that he was “deeply shocked and saddened” with the unauthorized use of his image. (Read an earlier story on India-West here.)
